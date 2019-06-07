Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

What are the dangers of extreme heat? How do you keep yourself safe in a heatwave?

Here are a few pointers and tip to keep in mind during the heat wave that Indis is going through.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 10:49:22 IST

India is currently facing a heat wave of epic proportions. It is expected to continue for the next few days as per predictions by the Indian Met Department (IMD). Eight of the fifteen hottest cities on 2 June were in India, according to a recent El Dorado report.

While many will welcome warmer days, a heat wave is an extreme, an anomaly. It is an extended period of time when temperatures cross normal limits — and stay that way. This week, for instance, temperatures in many Western and Northern states crossed 45 degrees Celcius, touching 50 degrees. Heatwaves can cause have severe health consequences in people, and it is imperative that we take all precautions necessary to steer clear of a heatstroke.

What are the dangers of extreme heat? How do you keep yourself safe in a heatwave?

Sparrows drinking water from a faucet. Image credit: Flickr

What does a heatstroke look and feel like?

There are three main effects that heat waves have on health: heat strokes, exhaustion, and dehydration. Babies, young children, the elderly and the poor are the more vulnerable. People who mainly work outside, play sports, or suffer from chronic diseases are also vulnerable.

What can you do to avoid heatstrokes?

H2O

As repetitive as it sounds, being hydrated is the best solution. Dehydration can cause fatigue, headaches and nausea, hence Dr Bhaskar Somani, a urological surgeon at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, USA has advised people to drink three litres of water a day.  However, excess water is also a problem as it can cause an imbalance in your body. Opt for the humble nimbu pani or add some ORS to your water to give your body a much-needed electrolyte boost.

Drink less

Avoid alcohol as it generates heat in the body. Iced teas and coffees are a better option for your regular cuppa. Fruit and vegetable juices are healthy as well and will also keep you satiated. Cucumbers, watermelons, cantaloupes, strawberries, etc,  should be eaten as they have higher water content and can provide you with that extra fluid.

Stay in — stay cool

Staying indoors and using the air conditioner with closed doors and windows is advised for your health during a heat wave. Fair warning, though: in higher temperatures, transmission lines also have a lower capacity to carry power, and power cuts can grow more regular in cities depending on where you live. Use lighter-coloured curtains, and keep them closed to reflect heat away from your home.

However, not all sunlight is bad for you and vitamin D is important. Doctors recommend taking in the early morning- mid-day sun and the amount of vitamin D one would need depends on their skin colour.

Have cold showers

Doctors recommend cold showers after a heated workout as they are a good way to encourage better circulation of blood, improve your immunity and cool the entire body down. That advice translates to heat waves as well. They also have a variety of health benefits.

Avoid tight clothes

While you might want to shed all the layers, covering up in a heatwave is important. Sun damage is real and wearing loose clothing will leave you breezy and airy. The debate is still on whether people should avoid dark clothes in the summer or no. So go with your gut. Opting for natural, organic cloths like cotton, linen, etc is also a good idea as they let the skin breath and the sweat will be absorbed and dries faster. They also come highly recommended by fashion designers.

Sunscreen is not makeup, guys — seriously.

Lather up on sunscreen and keep those sunglasses on, always. A hat or cap can give you added protection when you are outdoors.

Give them animals and pets some love!

While taking care of yourself, do not forget, that animals and birds need to be protected from the heat as well. Keep all pets inside or use those cute booties for your dogs when you take them out for walks. For birds, give them sufficient water by refilling their bowls regularly. They may not say it, but they'll appreciate it.

There are stray animals and birds that need help as well. Water bowls can also be left outside in the balcony or backyards for those fortunate souls. A plate of seeds or grains, for the birds, will not cost you much but it will reduce the amount they have to fly in search of food.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Heatwave

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Jun 04, 2019
Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?
India heatwave: Mercury hits 50.6°C in Rajasthan's Churu; IMD warns of severe heat over the week, issues red alert in Delhi

NewsTracker

India heatwave: Mercury hits 50.6°C in Rajasthan's Churu; IMD warns of severe heat over the week, issues red alert in Delhi

Jun 02, 2019
Heatwave hits over half of India, with 15 cities among world's hottest; Pune sizzles at highest temp in 50 years

NewsTracker

Heatwave hits over half of India, with 15 cities among world's hottest; Pune sizzles at highest temp in 50 years

Jun 01, 2019
Temperature soars over 45 degrees in several parts of India: Churu, Nagpur, Jhansi worst-hit cities; heat wave kills 3 in MP

ConnectTheDots

Temperature soars over 45 degrees in several parts of India: Churu, Nagpur, Jhansi worst-hit cities; heat wave kills 3 in MP

Jun 06, 2019
Heat wave grips north, west, central parts of India; temperatures to reduce from Thursday onwards, predicts IMD

ImagesOfTheDay

Heat wave grips north, west, central parts of India; temperatures to reduce from Thursday onwards, predicts IMD

Jun 04, 2019
Rising temperatures are melting the Himalayan ice, will affect the drought buffer

drought

Rising temperatures are melting the Himalayan ice, will affect the drought buffer

May 30, 2019

science

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019
Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Autism

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Jun 06, 2019