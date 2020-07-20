Monday, July 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

UAE's first interplanetary mission launches on 20 July – 'Hope' to be ninth active mission on Mars

The launch had been delayed on two occasions due to bad weather in Japan - n 15 July at 2.21 am IST and on Friday, 17 July at 2.13 am IST.


tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2020 10:16:42 IST

In a launch some may call historic, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the first Arab nation to launch an interplanetary mission – the Hope (Al Amal in Arabic) Mars orbiter mission.

In the wee hours of the morning, at 3.28 am IST (1:58 a.m. UAE time) on 20 July 2020, Hope Probe or Amal-1 was finally launched from the Tanegashima Space Center, Japan. It was launched in collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, using its H2A202 rocket that is apart of the H-IIA launch vehicle family.

Originally scheduled to blast off on 15 July at 2.21 am IST, a revised launch date was announced for Friday, 17 July at 2.13 am IST which was also postponed. The launch of the Mars orbiter was delayed on two separate occasions this month due to bad weather around the launchpad in Japan.

UAEs first interplanetary mission launches on 20 July – Hope to be ninth active mission on Mars

An illustration of the Hope Mars orbiter. Image: MBRSC

With the launch of this orbiter, the UAE is striving to develop its scientific and technological capabilities while reducing its reliance on oil. It has also set a goal to build a human colony on Mars by 2117.

Hope is now set to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation.

About the Hope Probe

The Mars orbiter was developed through a partnership between Mohamed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado-Boulder, and Arizona State University (ASU).

The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) has cost the nation $200 million, according to Sarah al-Amiri, the UAE's Minister for Advanced Sciences and the Mars mission’s deputy project manager. With the mission, UAE hopes to contribute to the study of the Martian atmosphere by mapping daily and seasonal changes of key gases that are thought to quickly escape to space.

Just over an hour after launch, the probe successfully separated from the launch vehicle and deployed its solar panels to power its systems. It also was able to successfully established radio communication with ground control on Earth.

According to a report by The Guardian and a live stream of the launch, cheers and claps followed liftoff, and one woman even offered a celebratory cry.

Amiri said that seeing the launch blasting off was “an indescribable feeling”. “This is the future of the UAE,” Amiri told Dubai TV from the launch site.

“It was great to see everything going according to schedule today. It looks like things are all on track. It’s a huge step in terms of space exploration to have a nation like the UAE taking that giant leap to send a spacecraft to Mars,” Astronomer Fred Watson told The Associated Press. “Being on route to a planet like Mars is an exceptional achievement.”

Hope to be the ninth active Mars mission

There are currently eight active missions on Mars that are either orbiting the red planet or rovers exploring the surface. The UAE has become the fifth country to send a mission to Mars after the US, Russia, ESA and India.

One Martian year is equal to almost two years on Earth i.e. Mars takes two Earth years to complete one orbit around the sun. It is only once every two years that the two planets come into perfect alignment with each other around the Sun. This alignment is the ideal time for an Earth-Mars journey since it saves on time, money and fuel. Interplanetary missions are no joke; in any and all conditions, are an expensive, time-consuming affair that requires a lot of planning.

While the orbiter has launched today, it will not be making its way directly to Mars. It will be put into a geosynchronous orbit where both the upper stage and the Hope probe will stay in this orbit till Mars and Earth align just right.

Two other Mars missions have also been planned in the upcoming days by the US and China. Japan has its own Martian moon mission planned in 2024. The Rosalind Franklin rover, a joint effort by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos), has been postponed to 2022 after the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic affected operations.

The launch was met with a lot of enthusiasm and gusto on Twitter. Here are some of our favourite reactions:

With inputs from wires.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Hope Probe

UAE's Mars orbiter mission seeks to bring Hope to more places than just the red planet

Jul 15, 2020
UAE's Mars orbiter mission seeks to bring Hope to more places than just the red planet
UAE's Hope probe to Mars launch further delayed due to bad weather in Japan; will attempt to launch between 20-22 July

Hope Probe

UAE's Hope probe to Mars launch further delayed due to bad weather in Japan; will attempt to launch between 20-22 July

Jul 17, 2020
UAE's Hope Mars mission launch on 17 July: Objectives, instruments, what to expect after the launch

Hope Probe

UAE's Hope Mars mission launch on 17 July: Objectives, instruments, what to expect after the launch

Jul 15, 2020
UAE's first Mars orbiter Hope to launch at 2.13 am IST on 17 July: How to catch the action live

Hope Mars Mission

UAE's first Mars orbiter Hope to launch at 2.13 am IST on 17 July: How to catch the action live

Jul 15, 2020
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

Mars Rover

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

Jul 10, 2020
ISRO prepares to launch Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite aboard PSLV in August this year

Satellite Launch

ISRO prepares to launch Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite aboard PSLV in August this year

Jul 10, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020