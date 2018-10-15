Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

The Associated Press 15 October, 2018 16:12 IST

Trump doesnt think climate change is a hoax, suggests it will change back again

It (climate change) could very well go back. We’re talking about over millions of years: Trump.

President Donald Trump is backing off his claim that climate change is a hoax but says he doesn’t know if it’s manmade and suggests that the climate will “change back again.”

In an interview with CBS’ '60 Minutes' that aired night of 14 October, Sunday, Trump said he doesn’t want to put the US at a disadvantage in responding to climate change.

“I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s a hoax. I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s manmade. I will say this: I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs.”

Trump called climate change a hoax in November 2012 when he sent a tweet calling it a bluff.

He later said he was joking about the Chinese connection, but in years since has continued to call global warming a hoax.

It could very well go back... 

“I’m not denying climate change,” he said in the interview. “But it could very well go back. You know, we’re talking about over a ... millions of years.”

As far as the climate “changing back,” temperature records kept by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that the world hasn’t had a cooler-than-average year since 1976 or a cooler-than-normal month since the end of 1985.

File photo of Donald Trump. AP

File photo of Donald Trump. AP

Trump, who is scheduled on Monday to visit areas of Georgia and Florida damaged by Hurricane Michael, also expressed doubt over scientists’ findings linking the changing climate to more powerful hurricanes.

“They say that we had hurricanes that were far worse than what we just had with Michael,” said Trump, who identified “they” as “people” after being pressed by '60 Minutes' correspondent Leslie Stahl.

Political and economic agendas

She asked, “What about the scientists who say it’s worse than ever?” the president replied, “You’d have to show me the scientists because they have a very big political agenda.”

Trump’s comments came just days after a Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a warning that global warming would increase climate-related risks to health, livelihoods, food security, water supply, human security and economic growth.

The report detailed how Earth’s weather, health and ecosystems would be in better shape if the world’s leaders could somehow limit future human-caused warming.

Citing concerns about the pact’s economic impact, Trump said in 2017 that the US will leave the Paris climate accord.

The agreement set voluntary greenhouse gas emission targets in an effort to lessen the impact of fossil fuels.

On a different topic, Trump told '60 Minutes' that he’s been surprised by Washington being a tough, deceptive and divisive place, though some accuse the real estate mogul elected president of those same tactics.

“So I always used to say the toughest people are Manhattan real estate guys and blah, blah,” he said. “Now I say they’re babies.”

He said the political people in Washington have changed his thinking.

“This is the most deceptive, vicious world. It is vicious, it’s full of lies, deceit and deception,” he said. “You make a deal with somebody and it’s like making a deal with — that table.”

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

Climate Change

UN's IPCC climate report coming out this week: Here’s all you need to know

Oct 07, 2018

IPCC Breakdown

IPCC report analysis: The 0.5-deg difference in warming that could impact millions

Oct 12, 2018

UN's IPCC report predicts massive heatwaves, loss to lives from rising temperatures

Oct 08, 2018

Climate Economics

Nobel-winning economists view tech and tax as answers to our global warming woes

Oct 09, 2018

NewsTracker

UN's IPCC report on global warming: Donald Trump yet to read document, expresses skepticism over findings

Oct 10, 2018

Global Warming

Transformation of society, world economy needed to avert global warming chaos: UN

Oct 08, 2018

science

#MeToo

#MeToo: Award-winning IISc researcher to quit after sexual harassment allegations

Oct 15, 2018

Climate Change

Trump doesnt think climate change is a hoax, suggests it will change back again

Oct 15, 2018

ISRO Incubators

ISRO's space incubator to nurture startups creating cutting-edge space technology

Oct 15, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover stays silent as Mars approaches dust clearing season

Oct 15, 2018