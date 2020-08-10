Monday, August 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Tree-like MOXIE on NASA's Perseverance rover will turn carbon dioxide into oxygen on Mars

MOXIE is built to produce oxygen from carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere just like a tree does here on Earth.


FP TrendingAug 10, 2020 17:37:45 IST

When the Perseverance rover started on its journey to Mars, it carried with it a number of important instruments to study the soil composition and environmental conditions on the Red Planet, as well as understand its geological features below the surface.

One of these instruments, the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE), will be able to produce oxygen from carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere just like a tree does here on Earth. If MOXIE is able to generate oxygen successfully, it will be a boon for future manned missions as a resource to help build a biosphere that can support life.

The 17.1-kilogram device will be able to churn out up to 10 grams of oxygen every hour, according to NASA. Speaking of the objectives of the MOXIE experiment, the Principal Investigator of the device Michael Hecht said that liquid oxygen propellant is something that could be made by human colonies on Mars given the right technology.

Tree-like MOXIE on NASAs Perseverance rover will turn carbon dioxide into oxygen on Mars

The instruments on the Perseverance rover. Image credit: NASA

When people are sent to Mars, their safe return is a priority, which means that a fuelled rocket is needed to lift them off the planet. Oxygen happens to be essential ingredient, a propellant, to power rockets on top of its fundamental role in sustaining human life.

"One idea would be to bring an empty oxygen tank and fill it up on Mars," he said. However, the tiny level of oxygen generation is not a point of worry as it is a test model. Future oxygen generators, which will be supporting human missions on Mars, will be about 100 times larger according to NASA.

The device works like a tree, in terms of taking in CO2 from the Martian atmosphere and generating O2. According to a report published in Science Alert, it will be electrochemically splitting carbon dioxide molecules to generate oxygen and carbon monoxide. MOXIE will be aiming at producing 99.6 per cent pure O2.

Once generated, the device will be releasing both the oxygen and carbon monoxide molecules back into the atmosphere. This is also a test feature as future models are going to store the generated oxygen.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Perseverance rover

NASA’s fifth and finest Mars rover Perseverance lifts off successfully in spite of tremors, delays, COVID-19 lockdown

Jul 31, 2020
NASA’s fifth and finest Mars rover Perseverance lifts off successfully in spite of tremors, delays, COVID-19 lockdown
NASA's Perseverance rover: Getting to Mars is easy, it’s the stopping that can kill you

perseverance rover

NASA's Perseverance rover: Getting to Mars is easy, it’s the stopping that can kill you

Jul 31, 2020
NASA Perseverance Rover launch HIGHLIGHTS: Communication signal acquired, the rover is on its way to Mars

perseverance rover

NASA Perseverance Rover launch HIGHLIGHTS: Communication signal acquired, the rover is on its way to Mars

Jul 30, 2020
Why Mars' 'super weird' moons Phobos, Deimos have scientists confused and fascinated

Martian Moons

Why Mars' 'super weird' moons Phobos, Deimos have scientists confused and fascinated

Jul 29, 2020
NASA’s Perseverance rover on its way to become fifth rover on Mars – its science objectives, instruments, the Ingenuity helicopter

perseverance rover

NASA’s Perseverance rover on its way to become fifth rover on Mars – its science objectives, instruments, the Ingenuity helicopter

Jul 31, 2020
NASA weather satellite, Virtual Telescope capture Perseverance rover, Ingenuity launch to Mars

NASA Launch

NASA weather satellite, Virtual Telescope capture Perseverance rover, Ingenuity launch to Mars

Aug 06, 2020

science

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020