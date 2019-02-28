Thursday, February 28, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

The days of working in silos are over, PM Narendra Modi tells scientists

PM Modi confers Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar prizes for Science & Technology, says participation is a must

Press Trust of India Feb 28, 2019 20:30:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged scientists to mould their research in accordance with the needs of the society and the economy, and pitched for cross-disciplinary research.

PM Narendra Modi addresses at Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for Science & Technology. Image: AP

PM Narendra Modi addresses at Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for Science & Technology. Image: AP

Addressing the recipients of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for excellence in science and technology here, he said the days of working in silos are over.

He said he had asked his principal scientific advisor to prepare a scheme in this regard.

"Your participation is a must," he told the gathering.

He said that in the coming days, data will be the "new fuel" and the country and the scientific community will have to accordingly invest in it.

"The days of one person planting sapling and the other watering it are over...cannot work in silos," he said.

The prime minister also pitched for having "local technology" to fulfil the needs of the people and the society.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019
Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019

Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3

How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3
Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019

Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

also see

NewsTracker

India Innovation Growth Programme announces $2 million investment in social and industrial innovations

Feb 19, 2019

Gene editing

Scientist that edited babies' genes probably gave them a brain boost too: Study

Feb 22, 2019

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi in Bihar: PM to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 33,000 crore in Bihar today

Feb 17, 2019

Bollywood

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta join cast of Vivek Oberoi's film

Feb 16, 2019

Bollywood

PM Narendra Modi: Boman Irani to play Ratan Tata in Vivek Oberoi's political drama

Feb 21, 2019

NewsTracker

Arvind Kejriwal to begin indefinite fast from 1 March for full statehood for Delhi

Feb 23, 2019

science

Human Ancestry

We've pictured Neanderthals wrong — they walked upright just like we Sapiens do

Feb 28, 2019

National Science Day

National Science Day: C V Raman's Nobel-winning discovery celebrated each 28 Feb

Feb 28, 2019

Origin of Life

NASA scientists recreate conditions that led to the origin of life on Earth

Feb 27, 2019

Storms

Decades of data compiled to see effect of violent storms in India in the future

Feb 27, 2019