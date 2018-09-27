Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Sunderarajan Padmanabhan 27 September, 2018 20:55 IST

13 scientists across the country chosen for Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar prize

The names were announced by Prof Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, Department of Science and Technology.

A total of 13 scientists from different institutions across the country have been chosen for the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar prize for 2018.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The award winners include Dr. Ganesh Nagaraju and Dr. Ambarish Ghosh (Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru); Dr. Amit Agarwal and Dr. Ashwin Anil Gumaste (IIT, Bombay), Dr.Rahul Banerjee and Dr. Swadhin Kumar Mandal (IISER, Kolkatta); Dr. Nitin Saxena (IIT, Kanpur); Dr. Amit Kumar (IIT, Delhi); Dr. Thomas Pucadyil (IISER, Pune); Dr. Parthasarathi Chakraborty (National Institute of Oceanography, Goa); Dr. Madineni Venkat Ratnam (National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, Tirupathi); Dr. Ganesan Venkatasubramanian (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru) and Dr. Aditi Sen De (Harish Chandra Research, Allahabad).

The names were announced by Prof Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on the occasion of CSIR Foundation Day on Wednesday.

The prize carries a cash component of Rs. 5 lakh each. It is awarded annually for outstanding research, both fundamental and applied, in the areas of chemical sciences, biological sciences, earth, atmosphere, ocean and planetary sciences, engineering sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences. It is named after the founder Director of CSIR, Dr. Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar.

On the occasion, Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Harsh Vardhan presented CSIR Technology Awards for 2018 to under different categories to Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh (CSIR-IMTECH); Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute, Kolkata (CSIR-CGCRI); Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT); Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), Dhanbad and Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), Dehradun.

IMTECH has won the award for development of clot-buster drugs for thrombolytic therapy, while CGCRI got the award for an innovative technology for the manufacturing of specialty material for immobilization of high level radioactive waste. IICT has been chosen for the award for transfer of technology for the production of two chemicals. CIMFR and IIP have jointly won the award for their efforts for effective marketing of their knowledge bases.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

also see

Respect the fungi, urges the Royal Botanic Garden in its global fungi report

Sep 13, 2018

Women in Science: Prerna Sharma on uncovering the mysteries of cells with Physics

Sep 13, 2018

science

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018

ISRO's Mangalyaan

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Sep 26, 2018