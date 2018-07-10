Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Reuters 10 July, 2018 11:01 IST

Starbucks to phase out plastic straws by 2020 in bid to combat pollution

Plastic straws have proven difficult to recycle because they are too slim for recycling production lines.

Global coffee giant Starbucks announced Monday it is to eliminate all plastic straws from its 28,000 stores by 2020, becoming the latest corporate giant to take steps to combat pollution from disposable plastic.

After months of tests, many of them carried out in Britain, the firm announced the news on Twitter.

The plastic straws will be replaced by recyclable lids that have a small raised opening allowing consumers to sip their drink, a model that has already been road tested on some of the company's cold beverages in the US and Canada.

Plastic straws have proven difficult to recycle, not because of the material they are made from but because they are too slim for recycling production lines to effectively sort through. The new lids, made of polypropylene, will be big enough for machines to recycle, Starbucks said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"Starbucks is finally drawing a line in the sand and creating a mold for other large brands to follow," said Chris Milne, director of packaging sourcing. "We are raising the water line for what's acceptable and inspiring our peers to follow suit."

The store will automatically offer cold drinks with the new sipping lid, but for "frappuccinos," a coffee mixed with ice, the store will offer paper straws or ones made of a compostable plastic based on fermented plant starch. Customers who prefer a straw with their drink can ask for one.

By not automatically offering straws with drinks, Starbucks estimates it will save a billion straws a year.

Numerous advocacy groups, including Ocean Conservancy, welcomed the move. Several European countries and cities in the United States are mulling restrictions on the use of plastic straws, although outright bans are still rare. In the US, Seattle — hometown of Starbucks — is the only major city to have so far banned the use of plastic straws in its eateries.

Pressure from consumers is driving many companies to tackle waste from packaging. McDonald's is road testing the use of biodegradable straws for its drinks.

tags


latest videos

Made in China 2025

Made in China 2025
Social Media Influencer #DailyDope

Social Media Influencer #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

also see

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Global fight against single-use plastic leaves manufacturers clutching at straws

Jul 01, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban: Govt introduces India's first buyback scheme for bottles

Jul 09, 2018

Plastic Ban

Businesses continue to flourish for plastic giants even amid new regulations

Jul 08, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban explained: Advantages, alternatives and the way ahead

Jun 28, 2018

ConnectTheDots

To win war on plastic menace, Maharashtra needs to show resolve and not dole out concessions

Jun 26, 2018

science

Plastic

Starbucks to phase out plastic straws by 2020 in bid to combat pollution

Jul 10, 2018

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 09, 2018

Satellites

China launches two satellites for Pakistan aboard Long March-2C rocket

Jul 09, 2018

Conservation

After disappearing for 50 years, first eastern quolls spotted in Australian wild

Jul 09, 2018