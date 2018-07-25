Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 25 July, 2018 19:56 IST

SpaceX successfully deploys 10 more Iridium NEXT satellites in the lower Earth orbit

Elon Musk-backed SpaceX will now launch the remaining 10 satellites for Iridium later this year.

SpaceX, which launched the Telstar 19 communications satellite for Canadian satellite communications company Telesat just three days ago has now successfully deployed 10 satellites for Iridium Communications. These 10 satellites are part of the massive $3 billion network of satellite telephone relay stations called as Iridium NEXT. With the addition of these 10 satellites to the constellation, the total number of satellites deployed by SpaceX for Iridium has now become 65.

SpaceX Raocket. Image: Kennedy Space Center, NASA

SpaceX Raocket. Image: Kennedy Space Center, NASA

As per a report by CBSNews,  SpaceX was able to recover the first phase of the rocket which landed on the unmanned drone-ship "Just Read The Instructions". However, there is still no word on whether there was a successful recovery of the nose fairing of the aircraft, which as per the report, was carried out in the roughest weather ever for a Falcon 9 landing attempt.

Elon Musk-backed SpaceX will now launch the remaining 10 satellites sometime later this year. The report states that after total deployment, 66 of the 75 satellites will be providing global coverage by operating in six orbital planes.

The other satellites will be orbiting as spares and there will be six additional on the ground in reserve for launch if needed.  Apart from that Iridium also has plans of offering an "internet of things" service which will be transferring data with devices connected to the internet anywhere in the world.

The satellites also carry payloads for global real-time aircraft tracking and a ship-tracking service. The old Iridium satellites are slowly being deorbited so that they do not collide with other satellites in the lower Earth orbit.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

also see

SpaceX

SpaceX successfully launches the Telstar 19 Vantage for Telesat

Jul 22, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018

Tesla

Elon Musk ends three-day visit to China with confidence in Tesla's future

Jul 12, 2018

Elon Musk

Twitter to lock unverified accounts if their display names are Elon Musk

Jul 25, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk keen to visit India and tweets that he might arrive in "early 2019"

Jul 14, 2018

Internet satellite

Facebook confirms working on a low-earth orbit internet satellite named Athena

Jul 21, 2018

science

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 25, 2018

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018