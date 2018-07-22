Sunday, July 22, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 22 July, 2018 15:36 IST

SpaceX successfully launches the Telstar 19 Vantage for Telesat

The next mission for SpaceX will also be involving low-earth orbit satellites for Iridium Next.

SpaceX has launched one of the two missions it has planned for this weekend with the launch of the Telstar 19 Vantage telecom satellite for Telesat using its Falcon 9 rocket. The Telstar 19 happens to be one of two satellites that SpaceX is launching for Canadian fleet operator Telesat this year.

Telstar19 Liftoff. SpaceX

As per a report by Spacenews, the Telstar 19 has a "Ku-band wide beams and Ku- and Ka-band spot beams for connectivity services". The mission is part of a bigger project wherein Telsat plans on putting 117 ow-Earth-orbit spacecraft for high-speed broadband by 2022.

The report also states that Telesat already has a prototype satellite in orbit which is being tested by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. Partners OmniAccess, and Global Eagle Entertainment, an aeronautical, maritime and remote connectivity provider. The next launch for Telesat will happen sometime in August and as per the report, the satellite will be called Telstar-18/Apstar-5C satellite.

The next mission for SpaceX will also be involving low-earth orbit satellites for Iridium Next. The 10 communication satellites are going to take off from Vandenberg Air Force base in California on 25 July.

In more recent news regarding SpaceX, the company has secured its very first contract for the Falcon Heavy and it is from the US Air Force. This new contract will put in near $130 million in SpaceX's pocket, however, as it happens the mission will not take place before September 2020.

