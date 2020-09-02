Wednesday, September 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX once again postpones the launch of its 60 Starlink satellites; now scheduled for 3 September

The Starlink satellites will provide broadband internet system that will work with transceivers stationed on the ground.


FP TrendingSep 02, 2020 12:48:13 IST

SpaceX postponed the launch date of its next batch of Starlink satellites to 3 September. The space firm was going to loft the 60 satellites aboard the Falcon 9 rocket yesterday morning.

The official handle of Elon Musk’s company tweeted about the delay, saying the team will be utilising the extra time to review data. Now the launch from Launch Complex 39A has been set at 6.16 pm IST (8.46 am EDT ) on 3 September.

SpaceX once again postpones the launch of its 60 Starlink satellites; now scheduled for 3 September

600 Starlink satellites have already been successfully launched. Image credit: SpaceX/Twitter

The Starlink launch was originally aimed for 30 August, reported Space.com. This was later pushed back to 1 September due to bad weather. The report added that the mission will try to “land the Falcon 9 first stage on a ship at sea”.

It also said that 600 Starlink satellites have already been successfully launched. The firm has permission to loft 12,000 satellites. Reportedly, SpaceX has applied for launching an additional 30,000 satellites.

Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, plans to create a broadband internet system that will work with transceivers stationed on the ground. Earlier, the firm had invited applications from enthusiasts to beta test the Starlink internet once it gets launched. Once a candidate gets invited, they can expect to get a user terminal with a flat disc antenna which will self-direct itself for best satellite signals.

The company has promised to provide a strong internet connection with the speed of one gigabit per second.

The Starlink network is expected to become operational as soon as 800 satellites have been activated in the artificial mega constellation.

You can also watch the launch live on SpaceX’s website here.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

Aug 19, 2020
SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch
Planet Labs' SkySat fleet of sub-metre imaging satellites now complete, largest in the world

SkySat Constellation

Planet Labs' SkySat fleet of sub-metre imaging satellites now complete, largest in the world

Aug 19, 2020
Second SpaceX astronaut mission pushed to 23 October due to spacecraft 'traffic', ISS needs

SpaceX Crew-1

Second SpaceX astronaut mission pushed to 23 October due to spacecraft 'traffic', ISS needs

Aug 18, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020
Earth's magnetic field anomaly over the Atlantic has split in two, now expanding westward: NASA

Magnetic Field

Earth's magnetic field anomaly over the Atlantic has split in two, now expanding westward: NASA

Aug 20, 2020
Japanese space startup ispace raises $28 million funding; launches new lunar data platform

ispace

Japanese space startup ispace raises $28 million funding; launches new lunar data platform

Aug 24, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020