FP Trending

SpaceX postponed the launch date of its next batch of Starlink satellites to 3 September. The space firm was going to loft the 60 satellites aboard the Falcon 9 rocket yesterday morning.

The official handle of Elon Musk’s company tweeted about the delay, saying the team will be utilising the extra time to review data. Now the launch from Launch Complex 39A has been set at 6.16 pm IST (8.46 am EDT ) on 3 September.

The Starlink launch was originally aimed for 30 August, reported Space.com. This was later pushed back to 1 September due to bad weather. The report added that the mission will try to “land the Falcon 9 first stage on a ship at sea”.

It also said that 600 Starlink satellites have already been successfully launched. The firm has permission to loft 12,000 satellites. Reportedly, SpaceX has applied for launching an additional 30,000 satellites.

Now targeting Thursday, September 3 at 8:46 a.m. EDT for launch of Starlink from Launch Complex 39A, pending Range acceptance — team is using additional time for data review — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 31, 2020

Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, plans to create a broadband internet system that will work with transceivers stationed on the ground. Earlier, the firm had invited applications from enthusiasts to beta test the Starlink internet once it gets launched. Once a candidate gets invited, they can expect to get a user terminal with a flat disc antenna which will self-direct itself for best satellite signals.

The company has promised to provide a strong internet connection with the speed of one gigabit per second.

The Starlink network is expected to become operational as soon as 800 satellites have been activated in the artificial mega constellation.

You can also watch the launch live on SpaceX’s website here.