Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule completely destroyed in a test launch anomaly in April

In a hearing, Senator Richard Shelby, put an end to the rumours of the SpaceX explosion at Cape Canaveral.

Agence France-PresseMay 02, 2019 11:10:52 IST

A space capsule suspected to have exploded last month in an incident characterized by manufacturer SpaceX as an "anomaly" was in fact completely destroyed, a US Senator confirmed Wednesday.

"The most recent SpaceX anomaly caused the complete loss of the (crew) capsule," Senator Richard Shelby, chairman of a Senate committee that manages NASA's budget, said during a hearing.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine told Shelby the agency, which has contracted its mission to resume carrying US astronauts to the International Space Station to Elon Musk's SpaceX and Boeing, would be carrying out a joint investigation with SpaceX.

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule completely destroyed in a test launch anomaly in April

SapceX Dragon C106 space capsule. Image credit: Wikipedia

NASA and SpaceX have remained tight-lipped about what caused the serious incident during engine tests on April 25.

A leaked video posted on Twitter, later indirectly authenticated by NASA, showed an explosion.

NASA is counting on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to ferry astronauts to and from the ISS, a task handled since 2011 by Russia, with first manned flight planned before the end of the year.

The capsule that exploded was to be launched by a rocket in the coming months during a full-scale test of its in-flight abort system that would allow it to return to Earth in case of an emergency.

SpaceX and NASA must now urgently work to discover the cause of the explosion as well as replace the capsule — calling into question NASA's stated goal of launching American astronauts into space from US soil by the end of 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon faces serious issues on launchpad despite successful test launch

Apr 22, 2019
SpaceX Crew Dragon faces serious issues on launchpad despite successful test launch
SpaceX and NASA close ranks after the mystery crew capsule incident as details remain scant

SpaceX

SpaceX and NASA close ranks after the mystery crew capsule incident as details remain scant

Apr 26, 2019
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule suffers an anomaly during its Florida engine test

SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule suffers an anomaly during its Florida engine test

Apr 21, 2019
SpaceX's broadband satellites will operate at a low orbit to avoid creating debris

Space Debris

SpaceX's broadband satellites will operate at a low orbit to avoid creating debris

Apr 30, 2019
NASA's International Space Station faces power outage, SpaceX cargo launch delayed

NASA

NASA's International Space Station faces power outage, SpaceX cargo launch delayed

May 01, 2019
NASA warns meteors are serious threat to Earth, will happen once very 60 years

NASA

NASA warns meteors are serious threat to Earth, will happen once very 60 years

May 01, 2019

science

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019