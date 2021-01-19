Tuesday, January 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists use New Horizon to find number of galaxies from glow of the universe

The ‘leftover glow’ is coming from some dwarf galaxies that are present in the nearby universe “just beyond detectability”


FP TrendingJan 19, 2021 11:01:21 IST

We know that the sky is this dark, almost scary place above all the bright and shiny manmade lights. As one leaves Earth’s atmosphere, the outer space appears to be even dimmer. But it never becomes completely dark, due to the presence of the universe’s ‘glow’ that comes from the stars and galaxies located far away continue to ignite this feeble glow. But when scientists attempted to calculate the number of galaxies that contribute to this glow, they found that their approximation is much lower than they had previously thought.

Scientists use New Horizon to find number of galaxies from glow of the universe

This artist’s illustration shows NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft in the outer solar system. In the background lies the Sun and a glowing band representing zodiacal light, caused by sunlight reflecting off of dust.
Credits: Joe Olmsted/STScI

According to NASA, while theoretical assumptions signalled at the number being two trillion, there are only about hundreds of billions of galaxies in the universe that are actually responsible for the glow. The earlier estimates were calculated using the very deep-sky observations by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the team concluded that 90 percent of the galaxies in the universe were beyond Hubble’s ability to detect in visible light. The new findings used measurement from the New Horizons mission and show a much smaller number.

The reason Hubble wasn't able to make an accurate calculation, NASA thinks is because it only orbits around the Earth and even though it is in space, it faces something called 'Light Pollution' which is caused by the multitudes of tiny particles that originate from disintegrated asteroids and comets which reflect sunlight "creating a glow called the zodiacal light that can be observed even by skywatchers on the ground."

Using the New Horizon spacecraft was ideal since it is past the inner solar system and doesn't face the same issues Hubble does. It is more capable to provide much more accurate measurements. According to a NASA statement, itis more than four billion miles away when these observations were taken and experience an ambient sky 10 times darker than the darkest sky accessible to Hubble.

Tod Lauer of NSF’s NOIRLab, a lead author on the study, said New Horizons provided them with a “vantage point to measure the cosmic optical background better than anyone has been able to do it.”

The team is now dealing with the explanation of a ‘leftover glow’ and they opine that it is coming from some dwarf galaxies that are present in the nearby universe “just beyond detectability”. Another possibility is the diffusion of halos of stars that surround galaxies which are/ might be brighter than expected.

The results of the latest study were disclosed at the 237th meeting of the American Astronomical Society on 13 January.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Supernovae

NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946

Jan 13, 2021
NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946
Star sisters: Around 500 stars born together in Theia 456 are now moving together

space

Star sisters: Around 500 stars born together in Theia 456 are now moving together

Jan 19, 2021
Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Spacecraft named in memory of Kalpana Chawla to depart from ISS: Here is how to watch it live

Cygnus spacecraft

Spacecraft named in memory of Kalpana Chawla to depart from ISS: Here is how to watch it live

Jan 04, 2021
Supercomputer simulations could help solve mystery behind formation of moon

moon

Supercomputer simulations could help solve mystery behind formation of moon

Jan 18, 2021
Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Space Exploration

Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Jan 05, 2021

science

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021
Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Ocean Acidification

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Jan 15, 2021