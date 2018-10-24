Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 24 October, 2018 18:31 IST

Scientists claim to have found microplastics in people's poop from pilot study

At ease, though — experts warn the study is too small & premature to draw a credible conclusion from.

At a rate that is best described as alarming, new studies have joined a growing pool of evidence of the toxic effects of plastic.

More recently, studies of microplastics — tiny plastic residue and debris that have found their way into everything from soil, to supplements, even beer — has highlighted the extent of the situation.

The latest to join these findings is, therefore, what seems the natural next step — microplastics in our excreta.

The new research, from the Medical University of Vienna and Environment Agency of Austria, recruited eight volunteers from different parts of Europe and Asia.

The volunteers were told to record the food they ate over seven days, and submit a stool sample to test at the end of the week. The test allowed the researchers to look for as many as eleven different types of plastics, a Eurekalert  report said.

The tests revealed nine different types of plastic in the collected samples. And while the study could explain with certainty where the plastic came from, the volunteers had reported eating food wrapped in plastic, drinking from plastic bottles, and a few also enjoyed some seafood.

Worry not, we've got time to glove-up.

Don't fret just yet, we've got time to glove-up, according to other researchers.

“This is the first study of its kind confirming what we have long suspected, that plastics ultimately reach the human gut,” Dr Philipp Schwabl, lead author from the Medical University of Vienna, was quoted to have said in the report.

However, there isn’t yet solid evidence that this is cause for panic, because the effects of these particles on animals is still nascent, and inconclusive.

Moreover, the study has sampled a small population of 8 people, which is insufficient to draw any significant data or trend from. The data is yet to be reviewed in the form of a detailed research study by other academics, and was instead presented at the United European Gastroenterology conference.

Some experts have attributed the samples containing plastic to contamination at the hands of the researchers. “Poor quality observations of contamination do not represent the scientific method well… do not help us understand impacts (of microplastics) on humans or manage them,” Mark Browne, a microplastics expert from the University of New South Wales told the Associated Press.

The research group is currently working on refining their testing methods and preparing a more sensitive test for a larger, pilot study.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

also see

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch to assist hip and knee replacement surgeons monitor patient progress

Oct 16, 2018

Apple to donate 1000 Watches to binge-eating study in another push for health

Oct 17, 2018

Breast Cancer Risk

Week 34 of pregnancy lowers the risk of breast cancer significantly, study shows

Oct 24, 2018

science

Microplastics

Scientists claim to have found microplastics in people's poop from pilot study

Oct 24, 2018

Science & Culture Fest

Russia's Rosatom to host Science and Culture fest in Mumbai, Delhi this week

Oct 24, 2018

Robotics

Tiny cell-sized robots can now be produced in thousands using this new technique

Oct 24, 2018

Timing Cells

Your pet can tell time and uses ‘timing cells’ to commit the minutes to memory

Oct 24, 2018