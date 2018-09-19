Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 19 September, 2018 10:30 IST

Microplastics could be entering the foodchain through mosquito larvae: Study

Airborne insects as another pathway for pollution has not been considered previously: Researchers.

Mosquito larvae have been observed ingesting microplastics that can be passed up the food chain, researchers said Wednesday, 19 September, potentially uncovering a new way that the polluting particles could damage the environment.

Microplastics — tiny plastic shards broken down from man-made products such as synthetic clothing, car tyres and contact lenses — litter much of the world's oceans.

Hard to spot and harder to collect, they can seriously harm marine wildlife and are believed to pose a significant risk to human health as they move through the food chain and contaminate water supplies.

In a new study pre-published in Biology Letters this week, researchers of the University of Reading believe they have proof for the first time that microplastics can enter our ecosystem by air via mosquitoes and other flying insects.

The team observed mosquito larvae ingesting microscopic plastic beads — similar to the tiny plastic balls found in everyday cosmetic products — before monitoring them through their life cycle.  They found that many of the particles were transferred into the mosquitoes' adult form, meaning whatever creatures then ate the flying insects in the wild would also ingest the plastic.

Representational image. Flickr

Representational image. Flickr

"The significance is that this is quite possibly widespread," Amanda Callaghan, biological scientist at Reading and the lead study author, told AFP.

"We were just looking at mosquitoes as an example but there are lots of insects that live in water and have the same life-cycle with larvae that eat things in water and then emerge as adults."

The animals known to eat such insects include several species of birds, bats and spiders, all of which are hunted in turn by other animals.

"It's basically another pathway for pollution that hadn't been considered previously," Callaghan said.

Although the team observed the mosquitoes in lab conditions, she said it was "highly possible" the process was already happening in the wild.

Several countries including Britain have banned products containing microbeads, but Callaghan said the scale of the problem was still being discovered.

"It's a major problem and those plastics already in the environment are going to be with us for a very, very long time," she said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Environment

World's largest patch of plastic in Pacific to be cleaned up in a massive effort

Sep 10, 2018

NewsTracker

After floods, Kerala now faces an invasion from piranha, African catfish and other non-native predatorial fish

Sep 12, 2018

Ecology

Eight bird species were wiped out this decade and likely extinct, finds new study

Sep 06, 2018

Respect the fungi, urges the Royal Botanic Garden in its global fungi report

Sep 13, 2018

Rat Fever

Flood-hit Kerala now battles 'rat fever': All you need to know about leptospirosis

Sep 04, 2018

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018

science

Environment

Microplastics could be entering the foodchain through mosquito larvae: Study

Sep 19, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonauts on ISS to spacewalk outside the ship, investigate recent leak

Sep 19, 2018

Heart Disease

Heart disease kills twice as many Indians as in 1990, more so in urban states

Sep 19, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis continues to be the world's deadliest infection, WHO report says

Sep 19, 2018