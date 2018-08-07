Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 07 August, 2018 16:18 IST

Patients who accepted infected kidneys cured of hepatitis C

In 2016, Johns Hopkins University launched a similar study with 10 people, all of who are now cured.

Participating in a bold experiment, twenty patients in desperate need of a kidney transplant received organs infected with hepatitis C.

The gamble paid off, and their new organs are working fine after medication to get rid of the virus, researchers reported on 6 August.

While it was a small study size, researchers say it's results suggest that organs currently going to waste just might help speed transplants for patients who wait years to get one.

The significance

“When there’s such a bad organ shortage, we can’t just do business as usual,” said Dr Peter Reese, a University of Pennsylvania kidney specialist who led the study.

“We need to shake off that these organs aren’t valuable and that people will not want them.”

Hepatitis C is an infection that can quietly destroy someone’s liver if untreated. Transplanting other organs from patients with the virus can infect the recipients. But with powerful new drugs now available that promise to cure them, Reese’s team decided to test if it’s safe to transplant infected kidneys to people who don’t already have the virus —but who might not survive the wait for a healthy organ.

Twelve weeks of hepatitis treatment cleared the virus in all twenty patients tested so far. Compared to patients who received uninfected organs, their new kidneys work just as well, even a year after the procedure.

Merck & Co. helped fund the research and provided the pills in the study, the results of which were published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Representational Image. Reuters

Representational Image. Reuters

A case in point

Kiran Shelat, a 65-year-old civil engineer from Yardley, Pennsylvania, had spent two years on the transplant waiting list before signing up for the experiment. He now feels energetic, and can work out in the gym and attend family events. So far, there’s no sign of the virus in his bloodstream.

“This is a lifesaver,” Shelat said. “Get off the list; get the kidney. There is nothing to be afraid of.”

Transplant specialists are keeping a watchful eye.

“As long as the patient accepts the risk, I support this,” said Dr Josh Levitsky, a professor of organ transplantation at Northwestern University who is not part of the team.

Getting an infected kidney may outweigh the burden of dialysis, which many patients find physically exhausting, said Dr Matthew Cooper, a transplant surgeon at Georgetown University Hospital.

“People have to plan their entire lives around dialysis,” said Cooper, who was not part of the research. “It is a rotten lifestyle.”

The scope

It costs about $88,000 (Rs 60.4 lakh) a year to undergo dialysis, according to the United States Renal Data System. Merck has set a price of $54,600 (Rs 37.5 lakh) for a round of its hepatitis C medication, Zepatier.

Most insurance companies still don’t cover the drug for transplant patients, Reese said.

The American Society of Transplantation has said larger studies are needed before transplanting infected kidneys is done routinely.

In 2016, Johns Hopkins University launched a similar experiment with ten people. All of them are now cured. Researchers in the United Kingdom are already discussing the possibility to use organs with hepatitis C in patients who don’t have the virus.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

also see

CriticalPoint

Hepatitis care in India: Country's awareness and prevention strategy is working but still has a long way to go

Jul 27, 2018

Health & Medicine

Superbugs resistant to alcohol can now skirt around sanitisers and disinfectants

Aug 02, 2018

Health Tech

Google Glass could help kids with autism better understand faces & emotions

Aug 03, 2018

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

science

Hepatitis C

Patients who accepted infected kidneys cured of hepatitis C

Aug 07, 2018

Space

Chinese astronomers discover a lithium-rich giant star, much bigger than our sun

Aug 07, 2018

Wildfires

Wildfires the size of Los Angeles may grow to be the worst in California's history

Aug 07, 2018

Climate change

Dealing with climate change: Seven ways the planet could tip into 'Hothouse Earth'

Aug 07, 2018