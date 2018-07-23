Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 23 July, 2018 08:53 IST

Nasa's car-sized Parker Solar probe to the Sun expected to launch in August

The biggest breakthrough for the spacecraft is its cutting-edge heat shield, according to NASA.

US space agency NASA is preparing to launch a probe in August to study the Sun closer than any human-made object ever has, revealing multiple mysteries behind the star.

Parker solar probe illustration 1024

The car-sized spacecraft called Parker Solar Probe is slated to lift off no earlier than 6 August on a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy, according to NASA, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Sun's atmosphere constantly sends magnetised material outward, enveloping our solar system far beyond the orbit of Pluto.

Coils of magnetic energy can burst out with light and particle radiation that travel through space and create temporary disruptions in our atmosphere, sometimes garbling radio and communications signals near Earth.

Therefore, the key to understanding its origins lies in understanding the Sun itself and that's where Parker Solar Probe comes in, according to the researchers at NASA.

The spacecraft carries a lineup of instruments to study the Sun both remotely and directly.

One science task is the mystery of the acceleration of the solar wind, the Sun's constant outflow of material, and the other is the secret of the corona's enormously high temperatures, according to NASA.

Also, Parker Solar Probe's instruments might reveal the mechanisms at work behind the acceleration of solar energetic particles, which can reach speeds more than half as fast as the speed of light as they rocket away from the Sun. Such particles can interfere with satellite electronics, especially for satellites outside of Earth's magnetic field.

The biggest breakthrough for the spacecraft is its cutting-edge heat shield, according to NASA.

"The Thermal Protection System (the heat shield) is one of the spacecraft's mission-enabling technologies," said Andy Driesman, Parker Solar Probe project manager at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab. "It allows the spacecraft to operate at about room temperature."

The heat shield is a sandwich of carbon-carbon composite surrounding nearly four and half inches of carbon foam, which is about 97 per cent air.

"The launch energy to reach the Sun is 55 times that required to get to Mars, and two times that needed to get to Pluto," said Guo Yanping from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, who designed the mission trajectory.

The Delta IV Heavy is one of the world's most powerful rockets.

"During summer, Earth and the other planets in our solar system are in the most favourable alignment to allow us to get close to the Sun," said Guo.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

NASA

NASA to launch its 7-year mission, the Parker Solar Probe to the Sun on 5 August

Jul 21, 2018

Donald Trump

Donald Trump nominates man with no expertise in space tech as NASA’s deputy admin

Jul 13, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018

NASA probe might have destroyed organic molecules found on Mars: Report

Jul 12, 2018

NASA

Astronomers discover rare double asteroid revolving around each other near Earth

Jul 13, 2018

Space

NASA to fund project aimed at turning asteroids into giant, autonomous spacecraft

Jul 08, 2018

science

Hyperloop

WARR Hyperloop's pod reaches 457 kmph, wins SpaceX competition for third time

Jul 23, 2018

AIDS

AIDS epidemic may resurge and spiral out of control without funds: Experts

Jul 23, 2018

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018