Monday, February 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Northrop Grumman successfully launches spacecraft filled with chocolate, cheese to ISS

The ISS is home to American astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka.


tech2 News StaffFeb 17, 2020 15:53:10 IST

Aerospace company Northrop Grumman launched its Cygnus spacecraft for the international space station on its Antares rocket, on Sunday, 16 February after two failed attempts. This is part of their Commercial Resupply Services 2 contract with NASA and the 13 delivery run to the International Space Station.

The uncrewed spacecraft was launched from Virginia Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A at Wallops Facility at 1.51 IST or 3.21 pm EST making it a perfect launch sequence.

Northrop Grumman successfully launches spacecraft filled with chocolate, cheese to ISS

The Antares spacecraft standing ready for its launch. Image credit: Twitter

The cargo

The spacecraft was carrying 3,400 kilograms worth of supplies, science equipment and other gears that is necessary for the Expedition 62 astronauts. The capsule also some special requests from the astronauts owing to it reaching around the time of Valentine’s Day. They asked for chocolates and three kinds of gummy candy: Skittles, Hot Tamales, and Mike and Ike’s. Wedges of Wisconsin cheddar, Parmesan and Fontina hard cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables are also part of the delivery.

Periodic supply runs by Russia, Japan and NASA’s two private shippers, Northrop Grumman and SpaceX, usually provide more than experiments, equipment, clothes and freeze-dried meals. The capsules also bring family care packages, as well as fresh food to offset the run-of-the-mill station grub.

The astronauts

The space station is currently home to American astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka. Morgan has been up there since July and the two others since September; they’ll remain on board until April. Three other astronauts returned to Earth earlier this month including female astronaut Christina Koch that completed 328 days in space - the longest time a woman has stayed in space.

The delays

The Northrop Grumman aerospace company had faced some issues the previous two times it had tried to launch. The first time, on 10 February, the company had come within a few minutes of the launch but it had to be called off due to trouble with the ground equipment. The launch was then rescheduled to take place no earlier than 13 February. On 15 February, the launch was cancelled as well due to high winds that exceeded the safety limits.  The company finally saw success on 16 February and the launch went off without a hitch.

The science equipment

There are around 20 different experiments that are part of the supply run says Space.com. These experiments include studies into loss of bone density in microgravity, determining how space affects human physiology and identifying ways to mitigate its negative effects, studying the effects of microgravity and radiation exposure on phage, viruses that destroy bacteria without harming human cells, and bacterial host interactions and a lot more.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Space Station deliveries

Northrop Grumman calls off space station delivery citing ground equipment trouble

Feb 11, 2020
Northrop Grumman calls off space station delivery citing ground equipment trouble
How to deal with anxiety about being single around Valentine's Day

How to deal with anxiety about being single around Valentine's Day

Feb 13, 2020
The single’s guide to surviving Valentine’s Day: A three-step program

Valentines Day

The single’s guide to surviving Valentine’s Day: A three-step program

Feb 13, 2020
Check out Sunny Leone serving tea on VMate: Caution! Hilarious videos ahead

PressRelease

Check out Sunny Leone serving tea on VMate: Caution! Hilarious videos ahead

Feb 14, 2020
Valentine's Day: The post-millennial glossary to glo up this day for you

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day: The post-millennial glossary to glo up this day for you

Feb 13, 2020
The Ultimate Valentine's Day list of adult entertainment, toys & gadgets to try

Valentine's Day

The Ultimate Valentine's Day list of adult entertainment, toys & gadgets to try

Feb 13, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020