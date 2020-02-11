Thursday, February 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Northrop Grumman calls off space station delivery citing ground equipment trouble

The capsule atop the Antares rocket holds 3,628 kgs of supplies, including cheese and candy for the ISS residents.


The Associated PressFeb 11, 2020 08:31:09 IST

Northrop Grumman delayed a space station delivery from Virginia on Sunday because of trouble with ground equipment.

The company came within two to three minutes of launching a cargo ship from Wallops Island to the International Space Station for NASA. With rain and clouds in the forecast this week, the launch was bumped to at least Thursday.

Northrop Grumman calls off space station delivery citing ground equipment trouble

The Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket stands ready for liftoff. Image credit: Twitter

The capsule atop Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket holds 3,628 kgs of supplies, including cheese and candy for the three space station residents. The astronauts were monitoring the countdown, but the live video feed cut off and they did not learn about the delay until Mission Control radioed the news a half-hour later.

SpaceX also is under contract with NASA to deliver station supplies. Its next shipment is in March.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Spaceflight

328 days in space: Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after making history, breaking ground for women

Feb 07, 2020
328 days in space: Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after making history, breaking ground for women
Aging Spitzer space telescope to be shut down after 16 years of service, says NASA

spitzer telescope

Aging Spitzer space telescope to be shut down after 16 years of service, says NASA

Jan 30, 2020
Boeings unmanned crew mission failure could've been catastrophic: NASA review panel

Boeing

Boeings unmanned crew mission failure could've been catastrophic: NASA review panel

Feb 10, 2020
Indian children need to develop their STEM skills, too dependent on textbooks says ex-NASA engineer

science education

Indian children need to develop their STEM skills, too dependent on textbooks says ex-NASA engineer

Feb 12, 2020
Today in Wait, What? — Rakhi Sawant enroute China to cure coronavirus with 'special' medicines from NASA

Today in Wait, What? — Rakhi Sawant enroute China to cure coronavirus with 'special' medicines from NASA

Feb 05, 2020
NASA, ESA joint solar orbiter mission launched; to study, photograph Sun's polar region

solar orbiter

NASA, ESA joint solar orbiter mission launched; to study, photograph Sun's polar region

Feb 10, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020