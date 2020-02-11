The Associated Press

Northrop Grumman delayed a space station delivery from Virginia on Sunday because of trouble with ground equipment.

The company came within two to three minutes of launching a cargo ship from Wallops Island to the International Space Station for NASA. With rain and clouds in the forecast this week, the launch was bumped to at least Thursday.

The capsule atop Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket holds 3,628 kgs of supplies, including cheese and candy for the three space station residents. The astronauts were monitoring the countdown, but the live video feed cut off and they did not learn about the delay until Mission Control radioed the news a half-hour later.

We have aborted today’s launch attempt of our NG-13 mission due to off-nominal data from the ground support equipment. https://t.co/eH2UjYxOJY — Northrop Grumman (@northropgrumman) February 9, 2020

SpaceX also is under contract with NASA to deliver station supplies. Its next shipment is in March.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.