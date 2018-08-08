Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 08 August, 2018 11:29 IST

New class of drugs target gut microbes to reduce heart disease risk proposed

TMAO, produced by gut bacteria and found in the blood, is a powerful measure of heart disease risk

Researchers have designed a potential new class of drugs that may help reduce the risks of cardiovascular disease by targeting a specific microbial pathway in the gut.

Unlike antibiotics, which non-specifically kill gut bacteria and can lead to adverse side effects and resistance, the new class of compounds prevents microbes from making a harmful molecule linked to heart disease without killing the microbes, which are part of the gut flora and may be beneficial to overall health.

"This is the most potent therapy to date for 'drugging' the microbiome to alter a disease process. In addition, gut bacteria are altered but not killed by this drug, and there were no observable toxic side effects," said Stanley Hazen from Cleveland Clinic, US.

In the study, which took place on mice, the new drugs reversed two major risk factors for cardiovascular disease - increased platelet responsiveness and excessive clot formation - by lowering the levels of TMAO (trimethylamine N-oxide), a by-product from gut bacteria that forms during digestion.

Representational Image. Reuters

Representational Image. Reuters

TMAO is produced when gut bacteria digest choline, lechithin and carnitine, which are nutrients abundant in animal products such as red meat and liver.

High levels of TMAO in the blood have been shown to be a powerful tool for predicting a future heart attack, stroke and death risks, according to previous research.

In the new study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, the compounds are structurally similar to choline, so the bacterial cells are "tricked" into taking them up as nutrients.

Once transported into the microbe, they block the production of TMAO by inactivating a specific gut microbe enzyme called choline utilisation protein C.

Moreover, a single oral dose of one of the potent inhibitors in animal models significantly reduced TMAO levels in the blood for up to three days and reversed both enhanced platelet responsiveness and heightened clotting formation following arterial injury, the team said.

"The approach developed could potentially be used to target other gut microbial pathways. We look forward to advancing this novel therapeutic strategy into humans," Hazen said.

 

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

also see

Health & Medicine

Superbugs resistant to alcohol can now skirt around sanitisers and disinfectants

Aug 02, 2018

Bacteria

Contrary to current understanding, bacteria too can become extinct: Study

Jul 31, 2018

Ageing

Breakthrough study reverses key aspects in human ageing with new compounds

Aug 07, 2018

Zika Vaccine

New vaccine shows promise against Zika virus in mice, clinical trials awaited

Aug 08, 2018

Genetic Testing

GSK to access DNA data from millions by partnering with Google-funded 23andMe

Jul 31, 2018

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

science

Gut Microbiome

New class of drugs target gut microbes to reduce heart disease risk proposed

Aug 08, 2018

Breast cancer

Scientists identify specific genes associated with triple-negative breast cancer

Aug 08, 2018

Zika Vaccine

New vaccine shows promise against Zika virus in mice, clinical trials awaited

Aug 08, 2018

Elephants

Wild elephants in captivity die young because they remember too much, too well

Aug 08, 2018