Friday, July 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

The Atlas V will leave the Integration Facility a good two days before its scheduled launch on 30 July.


FP TrendingJul 10, 2020 13:47:41 IST

Days after a delay to the launch timeline of its Perseverance rover, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has attached it to the top of its United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at Cape Canaveral to meet its new liftoff target date of 30 July.

The rover has also been encased in the nose cone to protect it during launch, as per a NASA statement. At the beginning of the process of attaching the rover, a 60-ton hoist on the roof of the Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex 41 lifted the nose cone to the top of the waiting Atlas V rocket.

Engineers then worked on making lasting physical and electrical connections between the booster engines and the spacecraft that will come into play 50 to 60 minutes after the rocket blasts off.

NASAs Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

The payload fairing containing the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on 7 July 2020. Image: NASA/JPL

"I have seen my fair share of spacecraft being lifted onto rockets. But this one is special because there are so many people who contributed to this moment,” John McNamee, project manager for the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement.

The mating of spacecraft and booster has also paved the way for final pre-launch tests. The Atlas V will leave the Vertical Integration Facility a good two days ahead of its scheduled launch on 30 July.

The blast-off was moved from 17 July to 30 July after a contamination breach delayed launch vehicle processing delay. The new launch window now spans from 30 July to 15 August.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance rover's astrobiology mission will search for signs of ancient microbial life in and around the Jezero crater. Image: NASA/JPL

The Mars 2020 Perseverance rover's astrobiology mission will search for signs of ancient microbial life in and around the Jezero crater. Image: NASA/JPL

The US space agency has assured that no matter what day Perseverance lifts off during the launch period, it will land in Mars' Jezero Crater as planned, on 18 February 2021.

The Perseverance rover mission is designed to search the crater and area surrounding it for signs of ancient microbial life. It is the successor to the Curiosity rover, which has been exploring the Gale Crater on the red planet for eight years.

If the Mars-bound rover does not take off by mid-August, it would add a $500 million bill to the nearly $3 billion mission, as NASA would have to wait until 2022 for the next launch window to open, as Earth and Mars fall into a suitable alignment for the rover's journey.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ingenuity Helicopter

NASA planning to fly Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars to prove that powered-flight is possible on a planet other than Earth

Jun 25, 2020
NASA planning to fly Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars to prove that powered-flight is possible on a planet other than Earth
NASA's planetary scientist create a simulation to show how the different sunsets looks like on various planets

NASA

NASA's planetary scientist create a simulation to show how the different sunsets looks like on various planets

Jun 29, 2020
NASA astronaut Bob Behnken tweets breathtaking pictures of the ‘boundary between night and day’

Day and night

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken tweets breathtaking pictures of the ‘boundary between night and day’

Jul 01, 2020
Solar eclipses on Mars recreated based on data, visuals from NASA's Curiosity rover

Martian Eclipse

Solar eclipses on Mars recreated based on data, visuals from NASA's Curiosity rover

Jun 30, 2020
NASA will debut AI system on Mars rovers to direct the search for life on the Red planet and beyond

NASA

NASA will debut AI system on Mars rovers to direct the search for life on the Red planet and beyond

Jun 29, 2020
The search for Pluto’s successor continues with Rubin Observatory, could Planet X be the answer?  

pluto

The search for Pluto’s successor continues with Rubin Observatory, could Planet X be the answer?  

Jun 29, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020