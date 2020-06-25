Thursday, June 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA defers launch of Perseverance Mars rover to 22 July after contamination breach

The Perseverance rover mission will still make the same launch window, after the scheduled launch moved by two days from 20 July.


FP TrendingJun 25, 2020 16:20:21 IST

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has postponed the launch of its Perseverance rover mission due to a processing delay encountered during the encapsulation activities of the spacecraft.

The launch has also been deferred due to contamination issues in the ground support lines in the space agency’s Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility (PHSF).

Earlier, the Perseverance rover mission was scheduled to take off on 20 July, but NASA and United Launch Alliance are planning to blast it off 22 July.

“The launch of the Mars 2020 mission on an Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station is scheduled for 9.35 am ET with a two-hour window,” informed NASA.

NASA defers launch of Perseverance Mars rover to 22 July after contamination breach

As seen in this artist's concept, the SHERLOC instrument is located on the end of the robotic arm of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover. Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The lifting-off of the rover has been delayed for the second time. The mission was originally slated to launch on 17 July, but got put off by three days because of a ground system equipment issue that involved a faulty crane, reported Space.com.

The mission is aimed at searching for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars. It will also be collecting samples of the red planet that will be brought back to Earth on a later mission.

The Perseverance rover is the successor to the Curiosity rover, which has been exploring the Gale Crater on the red planet since August 2012.

The space agency has time till 11 August to launch the mission, whose duration will be around 687 Earth days. If the Mars-bound rover does not take off by mid-August, it would have to wait until 2022 when Earth and Mars come back in proper alignment. If the launch is delayed by two year, it would cost $500 million more to the nearly $3 billion mission.

NASA earlier had clarified, “No matter what day Perseverance launches, it will land at Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021."

Also Read: NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to honor medical teams fighting COVID-19

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

curiosity rover

NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover clicks images of the Earth and Venus in the red planet’s night sky

Jun 16, 2020
NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover clicks images of the Earth and Venus in the red planet’s night sky
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to honor medical teams fighting COVID-19

Perseverance Rover

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to honor medical teams fighting COVID-19

Jun 19, 2020
NASA planning to fly Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars to prove that powered-flight is possible on a planet other than Earth

Ingenuity Helicopter

NASA planning to fly Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars to prove that powered-flight is possible on a planet other than Earth

Jun 25, 2020
Green glow seen in the atmosphere of Mars, similar to Earth's from space station

Mars' atmosphere

Green glow seen in the atmosphere of Mars, similar to Earth's from space station

Jun 19, 2020
Virgin Galactic, NASA to work jointly on private tourism, space station visits

Space Tourism

Virgin Galactic, NASA to work jointly on private tourism, space station visits

Jun 23, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Sourav Ganguly's foundation joins Mars Wrigley in campaign to support essential workers

SportsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Sourav Ganguly's foundation joins Mars Wrigley in campaign to support essential workers

Jun 20, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020