The Associated Press Jan 26, 2019 16:40:19 IST
Flight controllers are still sending commands to the rover in hopes of a response. But project manager John Callas says the longer the blackout lasts, the less likely contact will be made. He calls Thursday's anniversary bittersweet.
Opportunity landed on Mars on 24 January 2004. It already had long outlived its design lifetime before contact was lost.
