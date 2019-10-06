Sunday, October 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's first-ever all-women spacewalk has been rescheduled for 21 October

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are set to do the spacewalk this month.


tech2 News StaffOct 06, 2019 10:31:07 IST

NASA's plan of conducting an all-female spacewalk may finally materialise this month.

As Cnet reports, astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are set to do the first-ever all-female spacewalk on 21 October. Meir said that the International Space Station (ISS) is qualified to perform the spacewalks and that there are enough properly sized suits this time.

The all-female spacewalk was earlier planned for International Women's Month in March. However, it was stalled due to the lack of enough medium-sized suits.

NASAs first-ever all-women spacewalk has been rescheduled for 21 October

The NASA all-women spacewalk is now scheduled for 21 October. Image: NASA

Later that month Koch did the spacewalk with fellow astronaut Nick Hague.

On Friday, NASA tweeted about six upcoming spacewalks this month and five more in November and December this year. Jessica Meir said that during the walks they'll upgrade the ISS with new lithium-ion batteries that'll better conserve the station's power supply.

Spacewalks are carried out for any of many reasons including work outside a spacecraft, science experiments or taking new equipment out for a spin, NASA says. Astronauts also fix satellites or spacecraft already in space during spacewalks, making it unnecessary (not to mention, a lot easier) than returning them to Earth for repairs.

The five spacewalks scheduled for November and December are aimed at repairing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer.

With inputs from ANI.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

UAE astronaut

First UAE astronaut, Hazzaa al-Mansoori, goes to the international space station

Sep 26, 2019
First UAE astronaut, Hazzaa al-Mansoori, goes to the international space station
NASA testing a new shape-shifting robot to explore Saturn's moon Titan in the future

NASA

NASA testing a new shape-shifting robot to explore Saturn's moon Titan in the future

Sep 28, 2019
NASA's 61st birthday: 15 best spacewalk photos, space selfies and other incredible moments in spaceflight

NASA Turns 61

NASA's 61st birthday: 15 best spacewalk photos, space selfies and other incredible moments in spaceflight

Oct 01, 2019
NASA, ESA could find life on Mars in two years, but the world isn't prepared: NASA chief scientist

Mars Mission

NASA, ESA could find life on Mars in two years, but the world isn't prepared: NASA chief scientist

Sep 30, 2019
NASA releases two audio clips of Marsquakes, captured by InSight lander, on Mars

Marsquakes

NASA releases two audio clips of Marsquakes, captured by InSight lander, on Mars

Oct 02, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA releases photos of Vikram lander 'obscured in lunar highlands' as seen by its lunar orbiter

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA releases photos of Vikram lander 'obscured in lunar highlands' as seen by its lunar orbiter

Sep 27, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019