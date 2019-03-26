Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

All 214 spacewalks by the space station crew have been male-only or mixed male-female teams till date.

Agence France-PresseMar 26, 2019 10:36:01 IST

The US space agency NASA scrapped a planned historic spacewalk by two women astronauts Monday, citing that there was a lack of available spacesuits to fit them at the International Space Station.

Christina Koch will now perform tasks in space Friday with fellow American Nick Hague — instead of Anne McClain as originally planned.

Had Koch and McClain done their spacewalk together, it would have been the first ever by two women astronauts.

Until now, male-only or mixed male-female teams had conducted spacewalk since the space station was assembled in 1998 — 214 spacewalks until now.

McClain worked outside the station last week — with Hague — when she realized that a "medium"-sized upper half of her spacesuit fit her better.

NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch, the original pairing for the all-women spacewalk on 29 March. Image: Adapted from NASA

"Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, 29 March, Koch will wear it," NASA explained.

The spacesuits aboard the ISS are in fact assemblies of several parts put together as best adapted to each astronaut's body, explained Brandi Dean, spokeswoman of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas where American astronauts are based.

She said two upper parts in each of the three available spacesuit sizes are currently held at the ISS: medium, large and extra large.

"We do our best to anticipate the spacesuit sizes that each astronaut will need, based on the spacesuit size they wore in training on the ground, and in some cases, astronauts train in multiple sizes," she said in explaining the problem that hampered Friday's planned spacewalk.

"However, individuals' sizing needs may change when they are on orbit, in response to the changes living in microgravity can bring about in a body.

"In addition, no one training environment can fully simulate performing a spacewalk in microgravity, and an individual may find that their sizing preferences change in space."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

ISS

NASA astronauts replace three old nickel-hydrogen batteries on the ISS

Mar 23, 2019
NASA astronauts replace three old nickel-hydrogen batteries on the ISS
Russian-American crew arrive at the International Space Station

Space Station

Russian-American crew arrive at the International Space Station

Mar 15, 2019
First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Women in Space

First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Mar 13, 2019
Scientists develop an antimicrobial coating to fight superbug attacks in space

Spaceflight

Scientists develop an antimicrobial coating to fight superbug attacks in space

Mar 20, 2019
Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Astronaut Health

Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Mar 18, 2019
NASA new rocket will not be ready for moon shot next year says Congress

NASA

NASA new rocket will not be ready for moon shot next year says Congress

Mar 14, 2019

science

NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Women in Space

NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Mar 26, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Mar 25, 2019
Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Doctoral Research

Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Mar 25, 2019
CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Science in School

CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Mar 25, 2019