Thursday, August 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA weather satellite, Virtual Telescope capture Perseverance rover, Ingenuity launch to Mars

The satellite GOES 16 spotted the smoke plume released as the rover launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on 30 July.


FP TrendingAug 06, 2020 17:11:37 IST

It's been just a week since the launch of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover aboard the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. While it will take another 7 months to reach Mars, a weather satellite and a robotic telescope have captured interesting glimpses of its launch.

The satellite GOES 16 spotted the smoke plume released after the rover's launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida on 30 July.

On its alternate water vapour channel, the launch appeared as a red streak. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which operates the mission along with NASA, shared both the white plume image and the red streak via its Twitter account soon after the launch.

NASA weather satellite, Virtual Telescope capture Perseverance rover, Ingenuity launch to Mars

NOAA satellite spots Perseverance rover launch. Image: NOAA/GEOS16

The post said that the satellite had used its “visible band” to zoom in on Cape Canaveral to capture the smoke plume.

The other post wished Perseverance safe travel and mentioned that the short lasting red streak is in fact the rover.

The weather satellite GOES 16 is positioned above the United States in order to monitor the terrestrial and space weather from geosynchronous orbit, reported Space.com. It is often referred to as GOES East because of its geostationary positioning.

As the Atlas V rocket was used to launch the car-sized rover, scientists had built two stages for successful lift off. But the first stage was designed to fall back to Earth after spending its fuel and burn upon its re-entry.

The whole sequence took place correctly and was captured by the Virtual Telescope Project. The robotic telescope is managed by Gianluca Masi in Italy.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

perseverance rover

NASA Perseverance Rover launch HIGHLIGHTS: Communication signal acquired, the rover is on its way to Mars

Jul 30, 2020
NASA Perseverance Rover launch HIGHLIGHTS: Communication signal acquired, the rover is on its way to Mars
NASA’s fifth and finest Mars rover Perseverance lifts off successfully in spite of tremors, delays, COVID-19 lockdown

Perseverance rover

NASA’s fifth and finest Mars rover Perseverance lifts off successfully in spite of tremors, delays, COVID-19 lockdown

Jul 31, 2020
NASA's Perseverance rover: Getting to Mars is easy, it’s the stopping that can kill you

perseverance rover

NASA's Perseverance rover: Getting to Mars is easy, it’s the stopping that can kill you

Jul 31, 2020
NASA's Perseverance rover to Mars set for launch at 5.25 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Perseverance rover

NASA's Perseverance rover to Mars set for launch at 5.25 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Jul 30, 2020
NASA’s Perseverance rover on its way to become fifth rover on Mars – its science objectives, instruments, the Ingenuity helicopter

perseverance rover

NASA’s Perseverance rover on its way to become fifth rover on Mars – its science objectives, instruments, the Ingenuity helicopter

Jul 31, 2020
Why Mars' 'super weird' moons Phobos, Deimos have scientists confused and fascinated

Martian Moons

Why Mars' 'super weird' moons Phobos, Deimos have scientists confused and fascinated

Jul 29, 2020

science

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020