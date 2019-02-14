Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA pulls the plug on Opportunity Rover after an epic 15-year Mars mission

Opportunity’s equipment may have been compromised by the dust storm that struck the rover.

Reuters Feb 14, 2019 09:09:52 IST

A remarkably durable NASA rover designed to traverse the surface of Mars for three months has stopped communicating with Earth after 15 years of service, officials said on Wednesday, ending a mission that astounded and gratified the US space agency.

Engineers lost contact with the solar-powered vehicle, dubbed Opportunity, on June 10 of last year during an immense dust storm that encircled Mars. Since then, NASA officials made numerous attempts to reach the six-wheeled rover, which is about the size of a golf cart.

Opportunity’s equipment may have been compromised by the dust storm that struck while the rover was at a site called Perseverance Valley, officials said.

The vehicle was built to drive six-tenths of a mile (1 km) on the surface of the Red Planet, but ended up covering 28 miles (45 km) and lasting longer on Mars than any other robot.

An illustration of the Opportunity rover striking a pose. Image: NASA

An illustration of the Opportunity rover striking a pose. Image: NASA

On Tuesday, engineers sent a transmission from a California-based antenna in the last ditch attempt to revive the rover, but heard nothing back, said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

“It is, therefore, that I am standing here with a sense of deep appreciation and gratitude that I declare the Opportunity mission as complete,” Zurbuchen said during an online video presentation at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “I stand here surrounded by the team, and I have to tell you, it’s an emotional time.”

As Opportunity explored craters on Mars, it gathered important evidence to demonstrate that the planet in the ancient past was wet and warm enough to possibly sustain life, NASA said. Those included discovering white veins of the mineral gypsum, an indication of water moving through underground fractures.

Opportunity landed on Mars in January 2004, a few weeks after its rover twin Spirit, which ended its mission in 2010.

Another NASA rover called Curiosity, which arrived on Mars in 2012, continues its work on the Martian surface.

And NASA’s InSight spacecraft, the first robotic lander designed to study the deep interior of a distant world, touched down safely on the surface of Mars in November with instruments to detect planetary seismic rumblings never measured anywhere but Earth.

InSight and the next Mars rover mission, scheduled for 2020, are both seen as precursors for eventual human exploration of Mars, an objective that NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has said might be achieved as early as the mid-2030s.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Mars Rover

NASA set to pull the plug on its Opportunity rover, silent for 8 months on Mars

Feb 13, 2019

NASA Curiosity rover

NASA’s Curiosity rover finds that Martian rocks are more porous than expected

Feb 02, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

NASA Opportunity

NASA tries to reach Opportunity rover one last time before Martian winter sets in

Jan 31, 2019

SpaceX

SpaceX completes first test of a new Raptor engine for its Mars-ready BFR rocket

Feb 05, 2019

NASA in Space

NASA plans to send people to the Moon to stay, never leave space unmanned again

Feb 11, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019