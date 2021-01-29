Friday, January 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

Taking precautions post-vaccination is important, since we know it can be airborne, and some emerging new variants seem to be more infectious, experts point out.


Kavya NarayananJan 29, 2021 17:25:03 IST

As of 29 January 2021, over 28 lakh healthcare workers in India have received a vaccination as part of the national COVID-19 vaccination drive. The vaccination campaign isn't yet open to the general population. But as more people are invited to get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, many questions are being raised about vaccination, and the usefulness of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield – the vaccines approved for emergency-use in India – in preventing COVID-19 disease in those who have been immunised.

At the population level, vaccines lower the number of new cases of COVID-19 disease in the population. At the individual level, vaccines are engineered to defend the immunised person against COVID-19 disease. These objectives can be attained so long as the vaccines work for everyone, which isn't a guarantee, even for tried-and-tested vaccines. So, are we better off taking precautions than the vaccine?

'If I take adequate precautions, I don't need the vaccine'

Since the general population isn't yet being vaccinated, all the precautions advised to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection – physical distancing, hand hygiene and masks – need to be continued, experts said. Moreover, being vaccinated does not mean you can't be infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"There is no evidence to show that those who get the vaccine can’t transmit the virus to others...because the vaccine has been tested [for the immunity if offers] against the COVID-19 disease, not against SARS-CoV-2 infection," said Dr Shahid Jameel, CEO of the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance and Director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University. "Even if you are vaccinated, you could be infected and not have COVID-19 disease."

Whether during or after vaccinations, experts advise taking precautions including physical distancing, hand hygiene and masks in public spaces, among others. Another strong motivating factor to be cautious even after vaccination is the fact that the virus is known to be airborne.

"We have known that the virus can be airborne for a few months now. You may still come in contact with people who are shedding the virus without knowing it," said Dr Om Srivastava, director of infectious diseases at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai.

"The mask definitely helps, but the vaccine is going to boost your immune response to COVID-19, and possibly even other infections. So yes, it is highly advisable to take the vaccine."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COVID-19 Vaccination

Myths around COVID-19 vaccination: Vaccine could give me COVID-19 or a different disorder

Jan 26, 2021
Myths around COVID-19 vaccination: Vaccine could give me COVID-19 or a different disorder
Myths around COVID-19 vaccination: Vaccine may work well for some, not for everyone

Covid-19 Vaccination

Myths around COVID-19 vaccination: Vaccine may work well for some, not for everyone

Jan 25, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to receive COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 of inoculation drive: Sources

NewsTracker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to receive COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 of inoculation drive: Sources

Jan 21, 2021
Myths around Covid-19 vaccination: Vaccines that pass all mandatory checks, trials are safe for everyone

Covid-19 vaccination

Myths around Covid-19 vaccination: Vaccines that pass all mandatory checks, trials are safe for everyone

Jan 26, 2021
Myths around COVID-19 vaccination: COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for everyone

Covid-19 Vaccination

Myths around COVID-19 vaccination: COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for everyone

Jan 25, 2021
Over 19.5L COVID-19 vaccinations, 348 AEFIs so far; Delhi heading to 'herd immunity', suggests sero-survey

Over 19.5L COVID-19 vaccinations, 348 AEFIs so far; Delhi heading to 'herd immunity', suggests sero-survey

Jan 25, 2021

science

Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

COVID-19 Vaccination

Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

Jan 29, 2021
US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

COVID-19 variants

US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

Jan 29, 2021
First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Hot Jupiter

First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Jan 28, 2021
First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021