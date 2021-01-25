Monday, January 25, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Myths around Covid-19 vaccination: Vaccine may work well for some, not for everyone

COVID-19 vaccines, engineered to prevent severe symptoms of disease, may not prevent infection with the same efficiency.


Kavya NarayananJan 25, 2021 12:19:47 IST

As of 24 January 2021, over 16 lakh healthcare workers in India have received a vaccination as part of the national COVID-19 vaccination drive. The vaccination campaign isn't yet open to the general population. But as more people are invited to get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, there are many questions being asked about vaccination, and the usefulness of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield – the vaccines approved for emergency-use in India – in preventing COVID-19 disease in those who have been immunised.

At the individual level, vaccines are engineered to defend the immunised person against COVID-19 disease. At the population level, vaccines lower the number of new cases of COVID-19 disease in the population. These objectives can be attained so long as the vaccines work, which isn't a guarantee, even for tried-and-tested vaccines.

Vaccine don't always work

For the same reason we don't have mass vaccinations against every known infection, vaccines aren't a sure shot protection from disease. COVID-19 vaccines are no different, experts say, and it won't offer the same benefits to everyone.

"It’s a complex question, because it depends on what you expect of a vaccine," said Dr Shahid Jameel, CEO of the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance and Director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University. "The Covid-19 vaccines are tested to answer this: Do they prevent disease?"

Jameel stresses the difference between COVID-19 disease and infection in the context of the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccines, which are engineered to prevent severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease, will not prevent infection with the same efficiency.

"When a vaccine comes out and the vaccine maker announces it is '95 percent effective' or '70 percent effective': that’s the percent of people it prevents ‘disease’ in. If it prevents disease in 70 people out of 100, 30 people may still get the disease," Jameel adds. "The thing to understand is: many of the 30 percent will have far milder disease."

However, the advantages and shortcomings of COVID-19 immunization with the approved vaccines are not yet fully understood. It could take anywhere from a few months to a few years to learn. "It is too early to say that these vaccines, at their stage and in this form, will be enough for everybody," said Dr Om Srivastava, director of infectious diseases at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai.

"They will need to be refined based on the results and outcomes from the Phase 3 trials and observations from the vaccination drive. That’s something we’ll know more about six months to a year from now."

There are still many uncertainties about the COVID-19 vaccines, the fact that vaccines don’t always work as intended, applies to vaccines in general, and isn't a limitation specific to COVID-19 vaccines.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to receive COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 of inoculation drive: Sources

Jan 21, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to receive COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 of inoculation drive: Sources
As India preps for COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Centre says 'no proposal' to indemnify vaccine manufacturers

As India preps for COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Centre says 'no proposal' to indemnify vaccine manufacturers

Jan 11, 2021
Flights ferry COVID-19 vaccine to 13 cities ahead of roll out on 16 Jan; preparations on track, says health ministry

Flights ferry COVID-19 vaccine to 13 cities ahead of roll out on 16 Jan; preparations on track, says health ministry

Jan 13, 2021
Myths around Covid-19 vaccination: Do you have to take a COVID-19 vaccine?

Covid-19 Vaccination

Myths around Covid-19 vaccination: Do you have to take a COVID-19 vaccine?

Jan 25, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine shipments speed up ahead of inoculation drive; Delhi schools to reopen for classes 10, 12

NewsTracker

COVID-19 vaccine shipments speed up ahead of inoculation drive; Delhi schools to reopen for classes 10, 12

Jan 13, 2021
Over 1.91 lakh healthcare, sanitary workers get COVID-19 vaccine jabs; no cases of post-vaccination hospitalisation, says Centre

Over 1.91 lakh healthcare, sanitary workers get COVID-19 vaccine jabs; no cases of post-vaccination hospitalisation, says Centre

Jan 16, 2021

science

Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Mathematics

Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Jan 25, 2021
Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Covaxin Study

Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Jan 22, 2021
Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Cosmology

Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Jan 22, 2021
Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021