Tuesday, June 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Moon, Moonshot, Do We Really Need the Moon? Best movies, documentaries about the Moon

Here's a curated list of eight movies, TV Shows, and documentaries about the Moon I go back to.

Nandini YadavJun 18, 2019 09:10:08 IST

On 15 July, India will be preparing to make some history. It's the day the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Chandrayaan-2 mission to the Moon. The mission, packed with an orbiter, a car-sized lander, and a briefcase-sized rover to explore the lunar South Pole.

But before the deep exploration begins, what do you really know about Earth’s only natural satellite? Do you know Moon was the subject of the first science fiction film ever made — A Trip to the Moon in 1902? And since then, there have been many movies made about our not-so-kora chaand. Here's a selection of my eight favorite movies, TV series, and documentaries about the Moon.

Moon, Moonshot, Do We Really Need the Moon? Best movies, documentaries about the Moon

Representative Image.

When We Left Earth

In 2008, Discovery Channel released a show called When We Left Earth, which chronicled the first 50 years of space travel. This included glimpses of NASA's early Mercury flights carrying astronauts to 'suborbital' altitudes, through the Gemini program that carried two-astronaut crews to low-Earth orbit, the Apollo Moon landings, the Space Shuttle program, and the construction of the International Space Station. The third and fourth episode of the show talk in detail about NASA landing Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the Moon.

The Wonder of it all

Here's another documentary which digs deeper into the Apollo 11 mission. The video is composed of first-person interviews with seven of the 12 Apollo astronauts who walked on the Moon. The astronauts explain their backgrounds, their Moon missions, and how walking on the Moon changed their lives.

Apollo 17, Harisson Schmitt. Image: wonderofitallfilm.com

Apollo 17, Harisson Schmitt. Image: wonderofitallfilm.com

In the Shadow of the Moon

This documentary narrates the story of the program's mission through archival footage and interviews with all the surviving astronauts, except Neil Armstrong.

In the Shadow of the Moon from Christopher Riley on Vimeo.

For All Mankind

This visually stunning movie provides a unique insight into the experience of space exploration honoring the 40th anniversary of the Moon landing.

Moonshot

Then there is the 2009 film Moonshot, which depicts the story leading up to the landing of Apollo 11 on the surface of the Moon on 20 July 1969.

The Space Movie

While most of the movies in my list so far talk about the Apollo Mission and what went on after it launched, this 1980 film traces right from the earliest stages of rocket development tests during the 1920s to the lunar missions of the 1960s and 1970s. A must watch for all space enthusiasts out there!

And I saved the best for the last...

Moon

Yes, the name of the movie is simple 'Moon'. But don't be fooled, because I didn't see it coming how much I'd fall for it — and Sam Rockwell — after watching it. For a movie from a decade ago, it tells an incredible story about an astronaut Sam Bell and his computer-aide GERTY (voiced by Kevin Spacey) on the Moon without using any VFX or CGI — props only.

Nearing the end of Sam's three-year contract to mine the Moon, he has a quintessentially personal encounter that changes everything for him and the mission he was sent on. Oh, the twist here is otherworldly amazing. The movie is a critically-acclaimed masterpiece and one that science-fiction fans hold near and dear. But even if you're not all that much of a sci-fi buff, you've got a lot to look forward to with Moon.

Do We Really Need the Moon

What do you get when you combine a cool speculative fiction, actual footage and photos from space missions, some 3D effects? You'll get 'Do We Really Need The Moon?', a movie that talks about a seemingly-bizarre scenario where there wasn't a Moon to look at or go to!

P.S. Another easily-missed movie with the Moon is Despicable Me, in which Gru resolves a mysterious crime involving a shrink-ray to steal the Moon right out of the sky.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

Moon rocks

NASA agent-turned-Moon rock hunter to track down lost Moon rock souvenirs

Jun 17, 2019
NASA agent-turned-Moon rock hunter to track down lost Moon rock souvenirs
Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019
Strawberry moon: Sixth full Moon of 2019 visible for alongside Jupiter starting 17 June

Strawberry Moon

Strawberry moon: Sixth full Moon of 2019 visible for alongside Jupiter starting 17 June

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Strange mass found under Moon's surface near ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 landing site

The Moon

Strange mass found under Moon's surface near ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 landing site

Jun 11, 2019
An intro to GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality

GSLV-MkIII

An intro to GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality

Jun 11, 2019

science

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019