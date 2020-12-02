Wednesday, December 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

The best viewing conditions will be near the equator, and the further north one views from, the shorter the occurrence will appear before sinking below the horizon.


FP TrendingDec 02, 2020 16:41:41 IST

Planets Jupiter and Saturn will be seen very close to each other on 21 December. According to a report by Chron, they will align to form a spectacular phenomenon in the night sky called a 'double planet'. As per a statement by Earth Sky, the date of the conjunction is, coincidentally, the date of the December solstice. It will also be the first Jupiter-Saturn conjunction since the year 2000, and the closest one since 1623, fourteen years after Galileo made his telescope.

The statement adds that however, the conjunction was only 13 degrees east of the sun. The closest observable Jupiter-Saturn conjunction happened in 1226. The conjunction that will happen in December will see Jupiter and Saturn be only 0.1 degree apart.

EarthSky adds that the conjunction in 2020 won’t be matched again until the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction of 15 March 2080.

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare double planet conjunction on 21 December

Jupiter and Saturn are due to join the moon in a rare celestial event in the fourth week of December. Image Credit: CDN

The Jupiter-Saturn conjunction

Every year, Saturn completes about 12 degrees of its orbit around the sun, while Jupiter completes 30 degrees. In one year, Jupiter closes the gap between the two by about 18 degrees. In every 20 years, Jupiter gains 369 degrees on Saturn, therefore lapping the ringed planet in every two decades.

From 15 December, 30 minutes after sunset, one may see a thin lunar crescent above the horizon. The next day, the lunar crescent will be seen clearly right below the planets and on 17 December, the crescent will have moved further up. Between 20 and 21 December, the two planets will become so close together that they will not be able to be separately distinguished.

The best viewing conditions will be near the equator and the further north one views the phenomenon from, the less time they will have to catch a glimpse of the rare occurrence, before the planet sinks below the horizon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment
Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020
Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020
SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Dragon Capsule

SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 02, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

COVID-19 infection

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

Dec 01, 2020
Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020