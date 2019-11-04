Monday, November 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISS astronauts will soon start working on a new experiment — baking cookies in space

Baking in space works very differently from the way it does on Earth. In space, hot air doesn't rise.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 10:26:37 IST

Ever since the international space station (ISS) began functioning, it has been occupied by some of the sharpest minds that humanity has to offer. These minds have had to survive, so far, on dehydrated foods and pre-packaged meals, for weeks, if not months on end. This is now changing. Astronauts get visually appealing, nutritious meals which ensure that they are in peak physical conditions.

But it is still not pizza or fries or cookies… And speaking of cookies, DoubleTree by Hilton has sent cookie dough to the ISS to be baked and tested in space. They have joined hands with NanoRacks and Zero-G Kitchen to send cookie dough, and a specially developed oven to bake it.

ISS astronauts will soon start working on a new experiment — baking cookies in space

The oven, individual cookie dough and the box of cookies being sent to the ISS. Image credit: AFP

Zero-G Kitchen wants to build a kitchen in space, piece-by-piece. NanoRacks is a company that believes that space is another place to do business and wants to provide in-space services. We suppose they want to be the first name that springs to mind when zero-g catering goes mainstream, you know, when space tourism becomes a thing.

The cookie dough and the oven was sent up over the weekend on a Northrop Grumman CRS-12 spacecraft. A tin of pre-baked cookies have also been sent on this trip. Kristen Savoy, senior manager for global brand communications at Hilton, told collectSPACE, "We did not want to deprive any of the astronauts from having the opportunity to eat some freshly-baked cookies, so in addition to the dough that they're going to bake in the oven, we are sending a tin of our cookies up as part of the launch as well."

The ISS does have ‘ovens’ onboard but they can only reach a temperature of 82 degrees Celsius, which is only enough to heat the food. That temperature is not enough to cooked food or even boil water.

The baking process

Hot air does not rise in space and hence NanoRacks had to find a way to transfer heat to the cookie. The Zero-G Oven works by using electric heating elements placed around a cylindrical chamber so that a pocket of heated air surrounds the food. The oven can reach temperatures of 177 degrees Celsius.

Then came the problem of ensuring the cookie is actually stable in the oven. There was a probability that if the cookie was placed in the oven like usual, it might float around and not cook properly. To combat this, each of the cookies has been placed in individual silicone pouches that have aluminium frames. These allow hot air to escape and also trap all crumbs. Five portions of raw cookie dough from Hilton Doubletree have been chilling in the ISS freezer since summer. They're the size of hockey pucks (almost one inch thick and three inches in diameter).

The cookie dough in their individual packaging. Image credit: Zero-G Kitchen

The cookie dough in their individual packaging. Image credit: Zero-G Kitchen

Nanorack manager Mary Murphy, told The Associated Press, that she anticipates a baking time of 15 to 20 minutes per cookie at about 163 Celsius.

The baking process will be slow as the oven can only bake one cookie at a time. The first cookie will be the real test as it could end up looking like a blob or a mini pancake in the absence of gravity. Three of the space-baked cookies will be returned to Earth for analysis.

"When we first talked about it, we were not even sure it was possible," said Murphy in a pre-launch press briefing on Friday, to collectSPACE. "Everyone knows how baking on the ground works, but how do you translate that to a zero-g experience?"

A tin box of the welcome cookies by Hilton. Image credit: Twitter

A tin box of the welcome cookies by Hilton. Image credit: Twitter

If this cookie oven works in space, it will be helpful for the long flights that astronauts will take on their visits to other planets.

Previous station crews have created their own pizzas using flatbread and warmed them in the galley. Astronauts have attempted other creative cuisine, mixing and heating chopped onions and garlic, for instance, and whipping up salads from station-grown greens. Results have been mixed.

With inputs from The Associated Press.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

Crew Dragon

SpaceX nails thirteenth back-to-back safety test of Crew Dragon parachute systems

Nov 04, 2019
SpaceX nails thirteenth back-to-back safety test of Crew Dragon parachute systems
Invest in NASA's Artemis mission and hitch a ride to Moon, US announces at IAC 2019

Moon Missions

Invest in NASA's Artemis mission and hitch a ride to Moon, US announces at IAC 2019

Oct 25, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019