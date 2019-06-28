Friday, June 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Hilton to send cookie dough and special oven to the ISS to bake first space cookie

Doubletree by Hilton will be the first hospitality company to conduct research on the ISS.

tech2 News StaffJun 28, 2019 12:09:35 IST

Warm chocolate cookies that are just the right bit of chewy and have the gooey-ness from the chocolate inside is what dreams are made of.

No one can deny a tasty cookie and the astronauts that go to space, I am sure, miss this perfect comfort food (You can’t bake cookies in space and they have more important science experiments to conduct).

Doubletree by Hilton has decided to remedy that and send the first chocolate chip cookie dough to space, aboard the International Space Station.

So how will they bake it, you ask? Well, Hilton is sending a prototype oven as well. The oven is made in partnership with Zero G Kitchen and NanoRacks.

Hilton to send cookie dough and special oven to the ISS to bake first space cookie

Earth planet and astronaut in space ship window porthole. Image credit: Hilton/NASA/Shutterstock

Zero G Kitchen wants to build a kitchen in space, piece-by-piece. NanoRacks is a company that believes that space is another place to do business and wants to provide in-space services.

Hilton will be making aerospace history by being the first hospitality company to take part in research on the space station.

In a press release, senior vice president and brand head of DoubleTree by Hilton, Shawn McAteer said, “Hilton has long been an industry innovator, and as we celebrate our 100th year, we’re excited to send our hospitality into orbit. The simple gesture of a warm Cookie welcome is a favourite of DoubleTree guests around the world, and now we are sharing that moment of hospitality as part of this experiment aboard the International Space Station.”

Space tourism will soon be a reality and it looks like Hilton wants to be the first in that area as well. They have collaborated with Scholastic to develop an educational program that will teach around 50,000 children about hospitality in space in their classrooms. It will focus on a better understanding of the challenges of living and working in space.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Astronauts

Three astronauts return from space after 204 days on International Space Station

Jun 25, 2019
Three astronauts return from space after 204 days on International Space Station
10 important dates to remember in the history of space exploration from 1957 to now

Important dates in Space

10 important dates to remember in the history of space exploration from 1957 to now

Jun 19, 2019
India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect

Space Station

India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect

Jun 18, 2019
Water, moonquakes, volcanoes: Six big discoveries we've made about the Moon since the first landing

Chandrayaan 2

Water, moonquakes, volcanoes: Six big discoveries we've made about the Moon since the first landing

Jun 26, 2019
NASA aims for Saturn's moon Titan with their new Dragonfly mission by 2026

NASA aims for Saturn's moon Titan with their new Dragonfly mission by 2026

Jun 28, 2019
Hubble spots football shaped carbon molecules in area beyond the solar system

Hubble

Hubble spots football shaped carbon molecules in area beyond the solar system

Jun 26, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019