tech2 News Staff

Warm chocolate cookies that are just the right bit of chewy and have the gooey-ness from the chocolate inside is what dreams are made of.

No one can deny a tasty cookie and the astronauts that go to space, I am sure, miss this perfect comfort food (You can’t bake cookies in space and they have more important science experiments to conduct).

Doubletree by Hilton has decided to remedy that and send the first chocolate chip cookie dough to space, aboard the International Space Station.

So how will they bake it, you ask? Well, Hilton is sending a prototype oven as well. The oven is made in partnership with Zero G Kitchen and NanoRacks.

Zero G Kitchen wants to build a kitchen in space, piece-by-piece. NanoRacks is a company that believes that space is another place to do business and wants to provide in-space services.

Hilton will be making aerospace history by being the first hospitality company to take part in research on the space station.

We believe explorers deserve a warm welcome wherever they travel, which is why we’re making our signature DoubleTree Cookie the first food ever baked fresh in space. #CookiesInSpace https://t.co/YHF5lFHzlo pic.twitter.com/nHR6ZSaICv — DoubleTree by Hilton (@DoubleTree) June 24, 2019

In a press release, senior vice president and brand head of DoubleTree by Hilton, Shawn McAteer said, “Hilton has long been an industry innovator, and as we celebrate our 100th year, we’re excited to send our hospitality into orbit. The simple gesture of a warm Cookie welcome is a favourite of DoubleTree guests around the world, and now we are sharing that moment of hospitality as part of this experiment aboard the International Space Station.”

Space tourism will soon be a reality and it looks like Hilton wants to be the first in that area as well. They have collaborated with Scholastic to develop an educational program that will teach around 50,000 children about hospitality in space in their classrooms. It will focus on a better understanding of the challenges of living and working in space.