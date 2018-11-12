Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 12 November, 2018 09:34 IST

ISRO's Mission Venus invites experiments from space enthusiasts everywhere

If approved, the mission will be India’s third interplanetary probe after Chandrayaan & Mangalyaan.

In what could be the first Indian mission to orbit Venus, ISRO has new and improved plans for a ‘Mission Venus’ in mid-2023, a report in the Hindu claims.

The mission would be ISRO's first to Venus, modified and upgraded from early sketches made after the agency's success with the Mangalyaan Mars mission that was launched in November 2013.

The orbiter will study the planet between 500 kilometres to 60,000 kilometres from the surface in an elliptical orbit around the planet — similar to the Mangalyaan mission.

While the Venus orbiter mission is similar to Mangalyaan in many ways, it will carry a different set of science experiments.

Roughly a dozen of these experiments will be sourced from Indian scientists. A few of the experiments will also be chosen among ideas generated by space enthusiasts around the world.

ISRO's Mission to Venus will be its third interplanetary voyage.

ISRO's Mission to Venus will be its third interplanetary voyage.

ISRO has opened up ideas for the mission's experiments to other space agencies, universities and researchers from around the world. The mission will carry the shortlisted experiments to Venus’s orbit in mid-2023.

The project is currently still a long way from approval — awaiting scrutiny of the Space Science Advisory Committee and the Space Commission before the government's nod.

The plans, still in early stages, would get refined and clearer once the experiments onboard are confirmed, an ISRO official told the Hindu.

The Venus voyager, if approved, would become India’s third ever interplanetary probe, following the Chandrayaan moon mission in 2008 and the Mangalyaan Mars mission in 2013.

Chandrayaan-2, ISRO’s lander and rover mission to the moon, is scheduled to liftoff in January or February 2019.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018

AstroSat

AstroSat data from 'Butterfly Nebulae' enables new discoveries about dying stars

Oct 30, 2018

Space travel

Space travel for long periods can have lasting effects on the brain: Study

Oct 28, 2018

ISS & the Cloud

Supercomputer aboard ISS to bring cloud computing to astronauts above the clouds

Nov 02, 2018

Space Stations

First glimpses of China's new space station Heavenly Palace unveiled at expo

Nov 08, 2018

Biology in Space

NASA plans to send living tissue, organs chips to ISS for microgravity experiments

Nov 12, 2018

science

Supercomputers

Largest brain-like supercomputer switched on after 10 years under construction

Nov 12, 2018

Space

ISRO's Mission Venus invites experiments from space enthusiasts everywhere

Nov 12, 2018

Biology in Space

NASA plans to send living tissue, organs chips to ISS for microgravity experiments

Nov 12, 2018

Science Research

India needs to invest more in scientific research and development: ISF

Nov 12, 2018