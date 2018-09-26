Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 26 September, 2018 21:09 IST

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Mangalyaan's onboard camera has captured 980+ images so far, which have been compiled into an atlas.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission just completed four years circling Mars this week.

The satellite sent back some stunning images of the Red Planet to commemorate the big day. And they're absolutely stunning!

Global shot of Mars, captured by Mangalyaan's Mars Colour Camera (MCC). Image courtesy: ISRO

Global shot of Mars, captured by Mangalyaan's Mars Colour Camera (MCC). Image courtesy: ISRO

Launched in November 2013, the Mars Orbiter is India’s pioneering mission to go to outer space, and inserted itself in Mars’s orbit during its first attempt on 24 September, 2013.

The satellite is one of ISRO's finest for its cost-effective engineering and construction, space-effective equipment in its payload, and its weight-balanced design.

Partial disc of Mars captured by Mangalyaan's onboard camera. Image courtesy: ISRO

Partial disc of Mars captured by Mangalyaan's onboard camera. Image courtesy: ISRO

After four long years orbiting Mars, the satellite continues to be in good health and efficiency, ISRO shared in a press release.

Data that the orbiter has collected from its first two years has already been processed and made public in an online database.

Another stunning global shot of Mars captured by Mangalyaan. Image courtesy: ISRO

Another global image of the Red Planet in all its glory captured by Mangalyaan's camera. Image courtesy: ISRO

Data from year 3 was also added to the database on Wednesday, 26 September.

The orbiter’s onboard camera has recorded over 980 images so far, which have been compiled into an atlas of the planet.

Mars’s two moons — Phobos and Deimos — have been captured up close by the orbiter’s Mars Colour Camera.

Mars's moon Phobos against the planet's not-so-red-looking surface. Image courtesy: ISRO

Mars's moon Phobos against the planet's not-so-red-looking surface. Image courtesy: ISRO

ISRO’s Mars Orbiter is also the only man-made satellite around Mars to catch and relay glimpses of the entire disc of Mars in a single frame, and the far side of its moon Deimos, the release said.

One ISRO report also credits the satellite for data that was crucial to 23 peer-reviewed publications on Mars and its moons.

We've all been wooed by some or the other image from space, and now there's a website-full of amazing pictures taken by India's very own Mars orbiter.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Mars Orbiter

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft beams back selfie to mark four years orbiting Mars

Sep 24, 2018

Space Travel

NASA tests a foldable heat shield that could open doors to a manned Mars mission

Sep 14, 2018

Mars Mission

First humans on Mars mission need to think like Martians to survive: Astronaut

Sep 22, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk tweets a sight of SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket and Mars Base Alpha

Sep 23, 2018

Mars 2020

NASA is conducting a contest to name the next Mars rover: Here's your chance

Sep 24, 2018

Space

Some of our system's youngest orbiting asteroids discovered in the asteroid belt

Sep 26, 2018

science

ISRO's Mangalyaan

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Sep 26, 2018

NASA Opportunity

NASA's silent Opportunity rover spotted by Mars Orbiter after storm subsided

Sep 26, 2018

Space

NASA's Cassini discovers giant dust storms raging on Saturn's moon Titan's equator

Sep 26, 2018

Space

Some of our system's youngest orbiting asteroids discovered in the asteroid belt

Sep 26, 2018