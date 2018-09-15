Saturday, September 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 15 September, 2018 14:03 IST

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

The PSLV rocket will liftoff from a launchpad in Sriharikota once the launch window opens at 9:45 PM.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is launching its heavy-weight rocket, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), into orbit on Sunday, 16 September carrying two foreign satellites, according to a press release.

"The 16 September rocket launch will be a fully commercial launch,” K Sivan, Chairman of ISRO, told IANS.

“The rocket will be carrying only the two foreign satellites."

When and where is the launch?

The rocket will blast off from ISRO’s First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on 16 September.

The launch window opens at 09.45 pm, and will stay open till o1.45 am on Monday.

What is ISRO launching?

In the PSLV’s payload will be two British satellites, NovaSAR-1 and S1-4, made by Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited (SSTL) in the UK, a small satellite manufacturer.

ISRO engineers hoisting the nozzle-end of the PSLV-C42's 'first stage' onto the launch pedestal. Image courtesy: ISRO

ISRO engineers hoisting the nozzle-end of the PSLV-C42's 'first stage' onto the launch pedestal. Image courtesy: ISRO

Together, the pair of satellites will weigh 889 kgs, and will be released into a sun-synchronous orbit roughly 580 kilometres above the ground, an SSTL report says.

Once a space engineering spin-off from the University of Surrey, SSTL is now run largely by the Airbus Group’s Defence and Space division, which builds and operates SSTL’s small satellites.

What is the NovaSAR-1 satellite for?

NovaSAR-1 is a technology demo mission satellite developed by Airbus.

It will test SSLT’s ability to provide earth observation and disaster management data for bidding customers.

NovaSAR's communication frequency falls under the ‘S band’, a microwave region in the electromagnetic spectrum between 2 and 4 GHz in frequency. This is the most widely-used band for mobile broadband, weather monitoring and ship radars worldwide.

Engineers testing NovaSAR's functionalities at Airbus's Portsmouth facility. Image courtesy: Airbus

Engineers testing NovaSAR's functionalities at Airbus's Portsmouth facility. Image courtesy: Airbus

The satellite is built with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) capabilities – a superior kind of radar imaging technology that produces 2D and 3D visuals of landscapes. It also doesn’t rely on daylight to capture its high-resolution visuals.

NovaSAR’s imaging prowess will be directed at monitoring forest, land use patterns and ice cover over time. It will also keep an eye out for potential floods and other looming natural disasters, according to SSTL’s press release.

What is the S1-4 satellite for?

It’s companion for the launch, the S1-4 satellite, is a high-resolution Earth observation satellite.

It can capture images of multiple different targets in a single pass above an area, the release says. All this clicking away at an impressive image resolution of under one meter.

The satellite is designed for use in urban planning, land use and agriculture, as well as natural resource and disaster monitoring.

Where can I watch the launch?

While the launch cannot be viewed by public inside the space centre, it will still be visible near the Pulicat Bird Sanctuary just outside Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

ISRO

ISRO to carry out fully-commercial launch of foreign satellites on 16 September

Sep 11, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO will not test life support before the actual manned space mission: Chairman

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO

ISRO urges country's industry to invest in space business in a big way

Sep 06, 2018

ConnectTheDots

ISRO spy case: How espionage mixed with vested interests ruined a scientist's career and halted India's space project

Sep 14, 2018

ISRO's crew capsule and space suits star attractions at Bengaluru space expo

Sep 08, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO to collaborate with France on India's first manned mission to space

Sep 06, 2018

science

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018

Earth Observation

Earth's 'Dove' satellites, our eyes in the sky to protect rainforests and resources

Sep 15, 2018

Space Tourism

Fly me to the Moon: A roundup of what everyone in space-tourism business is up to

Sep 15, 2018