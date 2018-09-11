Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 11 September, 2018 18:44 IST

ISRO to launch its first fully-commercial foreign satellites on 16 September

With this launch, ISRO will have 239 satellite launches for 28 different countries under its belt.

ISRO is all set for its first ever commercial launch on Sunday, 16 September, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre launchpad at Sriharikota.

Two British satellites — Novasar and S1-4 — will be the main payload aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C42 rocket. Once in orbit, the satellites will add to Britain's Earth observation capabilities, The Times of India reported.

"It will be a full-fledged commercial launch," ISRO Chairman K Sivan said.

"However, this will not be the first time ISRO is going for a full commercial launch."

Representational image. Image courtesy: ISRO

Representational image. Image courtesy: ISRO

After a long and quiet eight months, this launch mark ISRO's 239th foreign satellite launch. It has carried out satellite launches for 28 different countries so far.

ISRO is keen to compete and capture the lion's share of global launch market, the report says, eyeing a bigger chunk of the global satellite launch market. The space agency's foreign commercial launches are mediated by Antrix, its commercial arm.

The next launch will be a GSAT-7A satellite, due to launch in November.

It is designated for use by the Indian Air Force and will help bridge the gap between their base-to-ground radar communication, according to a One India report.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

NaVIC

ISRO's NaVIC to seep into mobiles by next year, scientist reveals at Space Expo

Sep 08, 2018

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan, India's first manned spacecraft, to carry 3 astronauts for 7 days

Aug 28, 2018

Gaganyaan

India's first manned mission now scheduled for a 2021 launch: ISRO Chief

Aug 30, 2018

ISRO

ISRO urges country's industry to invest in space business in a big way

Sep 06, 2018

Satellite

CubeSat satellites to carry titanium plaques with love messages into space

Sep 03, 2018

Satellites

NASA's FOXSI mission takes its third flight to study the Sun's X-rays this month

Sep 05, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO to launch its first fully-commercial foreign satellites on 16 September

Sep 11, 2018

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing technology patents from MIT and Harvard upheld by US Court

Sep 11, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonaut speaks about hole in the ISS and assures that all is well

Sep 11, 2018

Environment

Rice paddies give out twice as much in greenhouse gases than previously thought

Sep 11, 2018