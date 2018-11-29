Thursday, November 29, 2018 Back to
ISRO PSLV-C43 completed with successful launch of HySIS and 30 foreign satellites in low-Earth orbit

With HySIS, ISRO can be proud they are giving India an excellent asset in space: Chairman K Sivan.

tech2 News Staff Nov 29, 2018 13:23 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed its PSLV-C43 satellite launch mission by placing India's newest earth-observation satellite HySIS and 30 other commercial satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The mission lasted 112 minutes in all after ISRO's lightest PSLV — the PSLV-CA (Core-alone) rocket — lifted off from the first launch pad at Sathish Dhawan Space Station at 9.58 am IST.

Satellites launched

The first of the satellites to be launched by PSLV-CA into orbit was India's HySIS (Hyperspectral Imaging Satellite).

HySIS is ISRO's newest earth-observation satellite in orbit, built to provide India with imaging capabilities for a variety of purposes including agriculture, forestry and assessing geological conditions in coastal zones, inland waterways and land.

yourstory-isro

The PSLV lifting off in an earlier PSLV-39 mission from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh. Image courtesy: ISRO

An hour and a half later, the rocket released its second co-passenger — the Malaysian science experiment InnoSAT-2, followed by the remaining 29 nanosatellites in quick, 10-second intervals

With the success of PSLV-C43, the PSLV family of launchers completes its 45th mission in total, and the PSLV-CA rocket, its 13th successful launch.

'ISRO team should be proud'

Soon after the mission control received confirmation that the last of the small satellites were released, ISRO Chairman K Sivan congratulated the mission team on its most recent success.

"I congratulate Team ISRO...Once again, the PSLV has injected 30 customer satellites into their designated homes," he said at the post-launch briefing to ISRO engineers, foreign customers and press.

"With HySIS, I'm sure the team ISRO team can be proud that they are giving India an excellent asset in space."

Sivan also reiterated ISRO's busy week the next major launch: the moon-faring Chandrayaan-2's lander, weeks from now in January 2019. He also said that the agency is currently in the midst of preparing for India's upcoming GSAT-11 launch from French Guinea on 5 December.

"In ISRO's next mission, we're going to have another mission, GSAT-11, the heaviest satellite India has made so far, launched from French Guinea on 5 December," Sivan says to press. "These missions are not just for ISRO, they are for all of India... I congratulate Team ISRO on completing such a wonderful launch mission within two weeks of another big mission."

Science & Tech Minister, others congratulate the team

Congratulations and support for ISRO after PSLV-C43's successful launch began pouring in minutes after ISRO engineers announced that HySIS was released. Dr Harsh Vardhan, India's Minister of Science & Technology, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Earth Sciences was among the first to congratulate ISRO the success.

