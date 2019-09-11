Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
ISRO chief K Sivan reportedly tells scientists to concentrate on future missions

ISRO has several future missions planned which include the human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 20:39:59 IST

It is no secret that ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission wasn't a complete success after all communication with the Vikram lander was lost after a hard landing on the moon's south pole. Despite the setback ISRO has a lot more missions in the pipeline and K Sivan, Director of ISRO, has told scientists to move and focus on these upcoming projects.

K Sivan. Image: Reuters

As per a report by Times of India, Sivan addressed scientists and engineers at ISRO on 9 September and conveyed this information.

“Our chairman addressed us through the internal network. He concluded that Chandrayaan-2 is done with 100% success for orbiter science and 95% success for landing technology. Instead of soft landing we have done hard landing. He told us not to worry and instead concentrate on lined up projects,” an ISRO scientist told TOI.

ISRO has several future missions planned which include the human spaceflight mission, a joint mission with NASA and also a mission to the sun.

The Indian government-run space organisation is currently analysing the communication data to figure out exactly what went on during the final descent phase of Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander on the lunar surface.

report by the New York Times says that NASA will actually share before and after images, if any, of the area where Vikram lander was supposed to land. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft currently orbiting the moon, will soon be flying over the lander’s landing site on 17 September, and it could help ISRO with images of the area to help with its analysis. A NASA spokesperson confirmed to NY Times over email.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

