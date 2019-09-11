tech2 News Staff

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently analysing the communication data to figure out exactly what went on during the final descent phase of Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander on the lunar surface. At a distance of 2.1 km, ISRO mission control lost communication with the lander. It appears that Vikram crashed on the surface of the moon and efforts are being made to reinitiate contact with the lander.

A report by the New York Times says that NASA will actually share before and after images, if any, of the area where Vikram lander was supposed to land. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft currently orbiting the moon, will soon be flying over the lander’s landing site on 17 September, and it could help ISRO with images of the area to help with its analysis. A NASA spokesperson confirmed to NY Times over email.

While the location of Vikram was found by the Orbiter, ISRO chief K Sivan said that it must have been a hard-landing. Its location was found the onboard cameras of the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter. Sivan also said that the damage condition is unknown for now. However, according to a PTI report, the lander hasn’t broken apart or rather it’s still in a single piece but in a tilted position on the lunar surface, close to the original landing site.

ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) team is currently working on re-establishing communication with the lander. We will be tracking everything related to Vikram lander’s position and status. Stay tuned for further updates.

