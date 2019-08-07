Wednesday, August 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Historic: SpaceX grabs Falcon 9 fairing for reuse after launch of Israeli AMOS-17 satellite

SpaceX retired the rest of the thrice-used Falcon 9 from service after the 87-minute launch sequence.


tech2 News StaffAug 07, 2019 11:00:16 IST

The novelty of launching and landing a booster vertically, and then launching it again, appears to have worn off for SpaceX, but it sure is odd to watch a SpaceX launch that doesn't end in a satisfying booster landing. In a first, SpaceX launched an expendable, twice-flown Falcon 9 rocket on a satellite launch mission on 6 August and captured the rocket's fairing for reuse in future missions.

Lifting off from Pad 40 in Florida, the Falcon 9 launched the third flight by the Falcon 9 booster. It was also the 25th time a SpaceX vehicle was reflown in an orbital launch. The company successfully launched an Israeli communication satellite, AMOS-17, on a twice-flown Falcon 9. The AMOS-17 satellite, the mission payload, is an Israeli communication satellite built to support broadcast, broadband, and data services in Africa.

The Falcon 9 booster supporting the mission previously flew in support of the Telstar 19 VANTAGE in July 2018 and Es'hail-2 launch in November 2018.

As planned, SpaceX retired the thrice-used Falcon 9 booster from service after the 87-minute launch sequence. At the moment, thrice is the maximum number of times a Falcon 9 can be reused without complications. However, the nose cone of the Falcon 9 (where the payload is housed), was returned safely for reuse in future missions, pending a little fixing up.

Historic: SpaceX grabs Falcon 9 fairing for reuse after launch of Israeli AMOS-17 satellite

The Falcon 9's payload fairing mid-recovery in the final, January 2019 test. image; SpaceX

SpaceX caught the vehicle's nose cone after it fell back to Earth — the first time the company has ever attempted and pulled off such a feat. The fairing broke away in space and glided back to the surface tied to a parachute, where it was captured by SpaceX's boat — Ms Tree boat (Mystery boat, get it?) — retrofitted with a giant net. This recovery is something SpaceX experimented with at the start of the year with their other fairing capture boat, Mr Steven.

It was only just two and a half years ago that SpaceX first reused a Falcon 9 rocket stage, in the historic launch of the SES-10 communications satellite. SpaceX has now made reuse old news, having launched previously-flown Falcon 9 first stages more than two dozen times.

Next on the agenda for the SpaceX is getting its Starhopper to hop right — without bursting into flames, that is.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX defers launch of Israeli AMOS-17 satellite after spotting a fault in Falcon 9

Aug 06, 2019
SpaceX defers launch of Israeli AMOS-17 satellite after spotting a fault in Falcon 9
First untethered hop test of SpaceX Starhopper aborted after spacecraft refuses to 'hop'

SpaceX

First untethered hop test of SpaceX Starhopper aborted after spacecraft refuses to 'hop'

Jul 25, 2019
SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch

SpaceX

SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch

Aug 05, 2019
SpaceX launches used Dragon capsule on 18th commercial resupply to space station

SpaceX

SpaceX launches used Dragon capsule on 18th commercial resupply to space station

Jul 26, 2019
Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Heavy Megabooster to have 41 raptor rocket engines

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Heavy Megabooster to have 41 raptor rocket engines

Jul 23, 2019
DRDO chief Satheesh Reddy says APJ Abdul Kalam advised to work on reusable missiles system, month before demise

NewsTracker

DRDO chief Satheesh Reddy says APJ Abdul Kalam advised to work on reusable missiles system, month before demise

Jul 27, 2019

science

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019