Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX's Starhopper goes up in flames in second static fire test of its Raptor engines

Part of the Starhopper went up in flames after a fuel leak, apart from which the static fire test was a success, SpaceX said.

tech2 News StaffJul 18, 2019 09:12:04 IST

A demonstration prototype of SpaceX’s Starhopper spacecraft went up in flames during an engine test in the agency's Boca Chica, Texas facility. Four minutes into the vehicle's engine igniting, a second — albeit, tinier — explosion engulfed the spacecraft in flames for several seconds. It appeared to be an accident. Though the fire was quickly put out, the accident could set the spacecraft's first flight back by a few more weeks or months.

The big shiny spacecraft is the company's rocket-in-development to take people and cargo into deep space someday. While it may look to some like a toy, the rocket this week was to do an untethered hovering flight at ~20 meters from the surface — a test known as a 'test firing' of the engines.

During the untethered flight test, the engines ignite, lifting the Starhopper up to an altitude high above the Earth. It is to hover there for a certain amount of time before using its engine to return to the surface and land.

The hop test is nothing like a normal launch since the spacecraft isn’t nearly ready to go into space. But for SpaceX, Starhopper passing the hop test means the rocket's engines and other vital systems are responding well to stresses in the real world. It's no trip to Mars, but this success is still a pretty big deal for the Starhopper. The previous such test of the Starhopper — test firing of the engines during a short, tethered flight — was a success. Yet, the most recent 'untethered' test revealed that there might be an anomaly in the spacecraft's build.

SpaceXs Starhopper goes up in flames in second static fire test of its Raptor engines

The Starhopper at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility. Image credit: BocaChicaGirl/Twitter

Components of the Starhopper caught fire after a fuel leak or dump, apart from which the static fire test last night was a success. That said, it remains unclear why the spacecraft burst into flames or whether it was damaged in any serious or superficial way. Starhopper is a smaller-scale version of the "Starship," currently in its early stages of development. The Starhopper is meant to test the spacecraft's build and features in a live-fire exercise, as well as perform short "hops". The Starhopper is currently being built and tested at a SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Work on the Starhopper will continue as it is built, tweaked and groomed further for its test flight, which could carry Japanese entrepreneur and billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his troupe of artists around the moon as early as 2023.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic to merge with US investment firm and become a publicly-traded space tourism venture

Jul 10, 2019
Virgin Galactic to merge with US investment firm and become a publicly-traded space tourism venture
SpaceX's manned mission in jeopardy, leaky valve cause of April explosion

SpaceX

SpaceX's manned mission in jeopardy, leaky valve cause of April explosion

Jul 16, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019