Saturday, August 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Greta Thunberg's boat to be brought back by sailing team flying two crew to the US

The team is offsetting the emissions of the flight trips by funding carbon-reducing projects elsewhere


The Associated PressAug 17, 2019 21:17:13 IST

The sailing team that’s taking climate activist Greta Thunberg from England to the United States aboard a high-tech racing yacht says it will fly two crew across the Atlantic to bring the boat back, but that the carbon emissions from their flights will be compensated for.

Greta Thunbergs boat to be brought back by sailing team flying two crew to the US

Greta during the test sail of the boat. Image credit: Twitter/Greta Thunberg.

A spokeswoman for Team Malizia said it’ll be necessary to fly the crew to the U.S. because the high-profile trip with the 16-year-old Swedish campaigner that left Plymouth on Wednesday was arranged at very short notice.

Holly Cova told The Associated Press by email Friday that “we only have one boat, so they cannot easily sail over to meet them.”

Cova said the team recognises it’s “an imperfect solution” but believes offsetting the emissions by funding carbon-reducing projects elsewhere “is better than doing nothing.”

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Greta Thunberg

Teen climate warrior Greta Thunberg to be awarded 'Game Changer Of The Year' by GQ

Aug 14, 2019
Teen climate warrior Greta Thunberg to be awarded 'Game Changer Of The Year' by GQ
Is there an absolute need for an intervention to spark a climate action revolution?

climate

Is there an absolute need for an intervention to spark a climate action revolution?

Aug 09, 2019
Greta Thunberg's voyage to America might be fast but it won't be luxurious

Greta goes sailing

Greta Thunberg's voyage to America might be fast but it won't be luxurious

Aug 14, 2019
Teen activist Greta Thunberg says meeting US President Trump would be a 'waste'

Greta Thunberg

Teen activist Greta Thunberg says meeting US President Trump would be a 'waste'

Aug 15, 2019
Only scratching the surface, says climate activist Greta Thunberg to youth summit

Greta Thunberg

Only scratching the surface, says climate activist Greta Thunberg to youth summit

Aug 06, 2019
Trees aren't a silver bullet for climate change, should be part of larger action plan

climate change

Trees aren't a silver bullet for climate change, should be part of larger action plan

Aug 07, 2019

science

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019
Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019