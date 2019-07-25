Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
Greta Thunberg is now a singing sensation with new title track in The 1975's album

The proceeds that will be generated from this song will be given to Extinction Rebellion on her request.

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 09:53:03 IST

Greta Thunberg has taken a step into the musical world and truly become the 'Justin Bieber of ecology'.

She has lent her voice for a song by the band The 1975 in their new LP (Long Playing), Notes on a Conditional Form. She has sung the title track, The 1975, in the band's album which is usually sung by the members themselves and is a recurring track name in all their albums.

Thunberg uses her singing debut to rally the youth into saving the climate. She sings, “We must acknowledge that we do not have the situation under control and that we do not have all the solutions yet.”

Greta Thunberg is now a singing sensation with new title track in The 1975s album

Greta Thunberg at the school strike for climate. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Thunberg sings that the older generations and the political movements have failed us but there is hope because human beings as a species have not failed.

The proceeds from this song will be given to Extinction Rebellion on Thunberg’s request. The record was recorded last year in June and is the first song to be released from the album. She is the first non-member to record a song for the group.

Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old climate change activist from Sweden and suffers from Aspergers. She has started Fridays for Future, an organization that encourages school children all over the world to not attend classes and strike for their future. She started out as a single student in front of the Swedish parliament, with a board in hand, striking for political change with regards to the global crisis of climate change.

Thunberg recently received the first Freedom Prize of France’s Normandy region and spoke to the lower house of the French Parliament on climate change.

