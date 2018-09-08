Saturday, September 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 08 September, 2018 14:47 IST

Gravitational wave detectors could see a boost with tech from a new study

The two US-based LIGOs and Europe's Virgo are the only highly-sensitive detectors currently in play.

Scientists are working on a new line of technical equipment that can dramatically improve gravitational wave detectors.

Gravitational wave detectors are extremely sensitive and can register ripples in the space-time fabric created by colliding neutron stars in space.

Yet even higher sensitivity is sought for in order to expand our knowledge about the Universe.

Researchers from University of Copenhagen in Denmark are convinced that their equipment can improve the detectors.

"We should be able to show proof of concept within approximately three years," Eugene Polzik, a professor at the University of Copenhagen, said.

If the scientists are able to improve the gravitational wave detectors as much as they "realistically expect can be done," the detectors will be able to monitor and carry out measurements in an eight times bigger volume of space than what is currently possible, said Polzik.

An artistic representation of spiral-orbit gravitational waves. Image courtesy: LIGO/Caltech

An artistic representation of spiral-orbit gravitational waves. Image courtesy: LIGO/Caltech

In October last year, a large international team of scientists confirmed the existence of gravitational waves by detecting ripples from the collision of two neutron stars; an event which took place 140 million light years from Earth.

The gravitational waves – moving at the speed of light – were registered by three gravitational wave detectors: the two US-based LIGO-detectors and the European Virgo-detector in Italy.

"These gravitational wave detectors represent by far the most sensitive measuring equipment man has yet manufactured – still the detectors are not as accurate as they could possibly be," Polzik said. "And this is what we intend to improve."

In a study published in the journal Physical Review Letters, scientists outlined how this can be achieved.

"Our calculations show that we ought to be able to improve the precision of measurements carried out by the gravitational wave detectors by a factor of two," said Polzik.

"If we succeed, this will result in an increase by a factor of eight of the volume in space which gravitational wave detectors are able to examine at present," he added.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Biofuel

SpiceJet flies India's first partially biofuel-powered test flight from Dehradun

Aug 27, 2018

Dolphin

Unfit for porpoise: Frisky dolphin Zafar forces beach ban in France's Landevennec

Aug 28, 2018

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan, India's first manned spacecraft, to carry 3 astronauts for 7 days

Aug 28, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO's first manned space mission 'Gaganyaan' is on schedule: K Vijay Raghavan

Aug 27, 2018

Radiology

Scientists design AI programme to spot commonly-missed lung cancer tumours

Aug 27, 2018

Bronze Age

Salt of the Alps: Hallstatt, an ancient Austrian mine, reveals Bronze Age secrets

Aug 27, 2018

science

Astrophysics

Gravitational wave detectors could see a boost with tech from a new study

Sep 08, 2018

NaVIC

ISRO's NaVIC to seep into mobiles by next year, scientist reveals at Space Expo

Sep 08, 2018

Obesity

We inherit bad fat from our fathers and good fat from mothers, study finds

Sep 08, 2018

On Mars

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity takes dusty yet cool panorama after sampling study

Sep 08, 2018