Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 06 July, 2018 17:02 IST

Einstein's theory of relativity passes test even with dense neutron stars

A study shows that Einstein's theory proves even in one of the most extreme scenarios.

Albert Einstein's insights into gravity hold true even in one of the most extreme scenarios the universe can offer, according to a study.

Einstein's understanding of gravity, as outlined in his general theory of relativity, predicts that all objects fall at the same rate, regardless of their mass or composition.

This theory has passed test after test here on Earth, but scientists have wondered whether it still holds true for some of the most massive and dense objects in the known universe, an aspect of nature known as the Strong Equivalence Principle.

The new findings, published in the journal Nature, show that Einstein's insights into gravity still hold sway, even in one of the most extreme scenario.

To date, Einstein's equations have passed all tests, from careful laboratory studies to observations of planets in our solar system.

Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein

However, alternatives to Einstein's general theory of relativity predict that compact objects with extremely strong gravity, like neutron stars, fall a little differently than objects of lesser mass.

That difference, these alternate theories predict, would be due to a compact object's so-called gravitational binding energy - the gravitational energy that holds it together.

In 2011, the National Science Foundation's (NSF) Green Bank Telescope (GBT) discovered a natural laboratory to test this theory in extreme conditions: a triple star system called PSR J0337+1715, located about 4,200 light-years from Earth.

This system contains a neutron star in a 1.6-day orbit with a white dwarf star, and the pair in a 327-day orbit with another white dwarf further away.

"This is a unique star system," said Ryan Lynch of the Green Bank Observatory in the US.

"We don't know of any others quite like it. That makes it a one-of-a-kind laboratory for putting Einstein's theories to the test," he said.

Since its discovery, the triple system has been observed regularly by the GBT, the Westerbork Synthesis Radio Telescope in the Netherlands, and the NSF's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.

If alternatives to Einstein's picture of gravity were correct, then the neutron star and the inner white dwarf would each fall differently towards the outer white dwarf.

"The inner white dwarf is not as massive or compact as the neutron star, and thus has less gravitational binding energy," said Scott Ransom, an astronomer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in the US.

Through meticulous observations and careful calculations, the researchers were able to test the system's gravity using the pulses of the neutron star alone.

They found that any acceleration difference between the neutron star and inner white dwarf is too small to detect.

"If there is a difference, it is no more than three parts in a million," said Nina Gusinskaia from the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

This places severe constraints on any alternative theories to general relativity, researchers said.

The result is ten times more precise that the previous best test of gravity, making the evidence for Einstein's Strong Equivalence Principle that much stronger, they said.

tags


latest videos

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

also see

Was Einstein wrong - or was the cable loose?

Feb 23, 2012

NewsTracker

Indian physicist Thanu Padmanabhan wins decade-long bet on dark energy

Dec 02, 2016

Setting up a Ligo facility in India presents monumental engineering challenges for the country

Feb 13, 2017

DidYouKnow

Scientists find out why Einstein was a remarkable genius

Nov 16, 2012

NewsTracker

Union cabinet gives 'in principle approval' to establish LIGO, India's gravitational wave observatory

Feb 17, 2016

NewsTracker

Astronomers use Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity to weigh mass of distant star

Jun 08, 2017

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018