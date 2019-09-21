Saturday, September 21, 2019Back to
Global Climate Strike: A look at the strike that is demanding climate action today

The global strike was called by climate activist Greta Thunberg and by her organization Fridays for Future.


tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2019 15:43:05 IST

The Global Climate strike continues to rise in popularity with Australia and other Asian countries coming out in large numbers to show their support to the cause. These strikes have been called to demand concrete action against climate change.

This event is the third in a series of international strikes inspired by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate warrior, who became the world’s leading voice in climate activism in a span of one year. Thunberg began skipping school on Fridays in protest outside her country’s Parliament, demanding immediate action in response to the climate crisis. She inadvertently started a movement after local and then global media took notice.

Her movement spread to all corners of the world and branches of the Fridays for Future has sprung up from Antarctica to Australia and from Germany to Canada.

Global Climate Strike: A look at the strike that is demanding climate action today

A glance at the 3700 strikes around the world registered with Fridays For Future. Image: FFF website.

This global strike, like always, is a youth-lead event, however, this time there is one aspect that is different.  This strike has got a lot of attention and support from adults and major companies. Employees from Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter are going to walk out of their offices to join the protests.

Digital sites like Etsy, Kickstarter, WordPress, Tumblr, Greenpeace, and many others are doing their bit to spread awareness about this topic and draw attention to the importance of action against climate change. They will be doing so by either donating ad space on their websites or placing a banner on their site that talks about the same.

A group of people striking for the climate in india. image credit: Twitter

A group of people striking for the climate in India. Image credit: Twitter.

The Strike is timed to coincide with some big international events: the UN Climate Summit in New York on 23 September, and the IPCC Oceans and Cryosphere Report, due on 25 September.

(Read: Global Climate Strike: Where will you be when the world demands urgent climate action today?)

Thunberg has just one demand underpinned in her year-long stint in climate activism: that governments, politicians and the powers "listen to the science and act accordingly." Recently, while speaking to the US Congress, she reiterated her demand when she said, “I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists. I want you to unite behind the science and I want you to take real action.”

Scroll through for the strikes taking place in the major cities in India

Here are some of the highlights from the various strikes taking place all over the world:

(Read: Global Climate Strike: How to join the worldwide protest for urgent climate action 20 September)

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as the strike progresses.

