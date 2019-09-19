tech2 News Staff

Millions of activists, citizens, students and employees around the world will take to the streets on 20 September with one demand: that policymakers and world leaders "listen to the science" and take urgent action to deal with climate change. This is the third in a series of organised international strikes led by Fridays for Future, an international organisation set up by school students who take time off from school on Fridays to protest for due attention to climate change and global warming.

The Strike is timed to coincide with some big international events: the UN Climate Summit in New York on 23 September, and the IPCC Oceans and Cryosphere Report, due on 25 September. Before climate experts, international delegates and policymakers gather to chart out, kids have set out to make headlines in the days leading up to these important meetings. Millions of people are expected to take to the streets to pressure global leaders to respond to climate change on the war footing.

What are the demands?

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist that founded Fridays For Future, has just one demand underpinner her year-long stint in climate activism: that governments, politicians and the powers that be "listen to the science and act accordingly." Recently, while speaking to the US Congress, she reiterated her demand when she said, “I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists. I want you to unite behind the science and I want you to take real action.”

The UN Summit on 23 September, to which the Climate Strike was timed, is an emergency meeting of world leaders delving into six factors – energy and industry transition; the role of nature-based solutions like reduced deforestation; climate finance and carbon pricing, among others World leader, environmentalists and conservationists will be debating, discussing and finding ways to ensure that the Paris Agreement to cap the global warming at 1.5ºC is adhered to.

How to take part in the Climate Strike

While there are weekly marches that happen all over the world on Fridays, this strike will take place on a global scale. 150 countries and a few million kids are expected to join in the march. What also sets this strike apart is the number of companies that will be participating as well. Eg Amazon, Tumblr, etc etc.

You can show your support to this cause by taking part in the strike and raising your voice. You can join the closest strike to you, since they happen in most major cities.

When and where is the strike?

The strike is taking place on Friday, 20 September and will mark the beginning of the Climate Action Week which will end on Friday 27 September. The strikes will take place at various locations and times locally. In India, here's a list of all of the regions that have registered to strike, based on the Fridays for Future page:

Amalner, Maharashtra

Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh

Azamgarh, UP

Badvel, Andhra Pradesh

Bathinda, Punjab

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Bhagalpur, Bihar

Darbhanga, Bihar

Bokajan, Assam

Dhemaji, Assam

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Dehradun, Uttarakhand

East Khasi Hills, Maharashtra

Goreswar, Assam

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

Gurugram, Haryana

Hyderabad

Imphal, Manipur

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Khubavali, Maharashtra

Kishangarh, Rajasthan

Kolkata, West Bengal

Kozhikode, Kerala

Kurai, Madhya Pradesh

Lakhisarai, Bihar

Latur, Maharashtra

Lucknow, UP

Madhubani, Bihar

Mumbai

Nashik, Maharashtra

New Delhi

Noida

Pakyong, Sikkim

Panchgani, Maharashtra

Pune, Maharashtra

Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Ranchi, Jharkhand

Sarnath, Varanasi

Shoranur, Kerala

Singtam, Sikkim

Sonipat, Haryana

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Thrissur, Kerala

Varanasi, UP

Wokha, Nagaland

The full list and exact locations of the closest strike to you are available here, or you can click through the map below for a glimpse of some major cities hosting the strike.

Strikers are encouraged to bring placards with powerful, environment-friendly messages that are made from reusable materials. The Global Strike website has a neat selection of helpful tips for volunteers here.

