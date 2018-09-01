Saturday, September 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 01 September, 2018 11:40 IST

EU wants the controversial ritual of seasonal clock changes abolished

The ritual's irrelevant and unhealthy sides have been highlighted in protests in recent years

The twice-yearly changing of the clocks for winter and summer has been a ritual in Europe since 1916, originally conceived as an energy-saving measure.

But over the years many countries have abandoned the switch and now the European Union says it will recommend abolishing it altogether in a forthcoming proposal to the European Parliament.

Daylight, not candles

US Statesman Benjamin Franklin is credited today with coming up with the idea for clock changes in 1784, in a satirical essay published in the Journal de Paris in which he called on France to bring the start of the day back by an hour to cut back on using candles.

The establishment of the twice-yearly change – one hour forward in the summer, one hour back in winter – was adopted in 1916 by the German and Austro-Hungarian empires, to save on electricity during World War I.

The same year the British empire and France also introduced the clock changes.

Tampering with time

The main idea behind clock changing was to harmonise the hours of activity with those of daylight to limit the use of artificial lighting.

Under pressure from the agricultural community, many countries in Europe and the United States stopped the practice between World War I and World War II before reintroducing it in the 1970s in the wake of the oil crisis.

Since 1998 the date for the start of summertime – the last Sunday in March, and the start of wintertime – the last Sunday in October, has been harmonised throughout the European Union.

Canada, the United States (with the exception of some states), Mexico, Jordan, New Zealand, Lebanon, Israel and Cuba all apply the twice-yearly clock change.

But the clocks stay the same all year round in Africa, apart from in Morocco, and in many countries in Asia.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons/leoplus

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons/Leoplus

Body clocks

Protest movements have emerged around the world highlighting the negative impact of clock changes and arguing that with the progress of technology, the energy-saving ritual has become irrelevant.

Critics say the changes impact on our health by playing havoc with the body clocks of children and the elderly in particular, and hitting hardest those who work outdoors.

The environment is also a factor to take into consideration. Atmospheric pollution increases in the summer and traffic peaks coincide with maximum sunlight.

The agricultural community also says clock changes are disruptive to farm animals.

To change or not to change?

During the US occupation of Japan after World War II clock changes were introduced in 1948 but abolished in 1952 after independence.

China also floated seasonal clock changes in 1986 but the trial proved inconclusive and a single stable time was reestablished in 1991.

Russia has gone back and forth, first introducing changes in 1917 and finally, after a number of experiments and protests, settling in 2014 on wintertime the whole year round.

Belarus, Iceland and Argentina have ditched clock changes, as did Chile in 2015 although it rescinded the following year, leaving a world still divided on the question of tampering with time according to the season.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018

Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018
Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018

Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018
LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018

LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018
Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018

Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018
How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science
How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

also see

Pollution

Ambient air pollution shortens an average Indian's life by over 1.5 years: Study

Aug 31, 2018

Earthquakes

Big quakes systematically trigger others in the Earth's other hemisphere: Study

Aug 20, 2018

Ecology

Tripura CM Biplab Deb surprisingly gets his duck science right

Aug 29, 2018

Science Education

Students in NorthEast see Science come alive at Sci-Connect workshop in Gangtok

Aug 24, 2018

Scientific Temper Day

National Scientific Temper Day: Remembering our 'duty' to develop a spirit of inquiry

Aug 20, 2018

Climate Change

Most land ecosystems to see 'major transformation' due to climate change: Study

Aug 31, 2018

science

Daylight Savings

EU wants the controversial ritual of seasonal clock changes abolished

Sep 01, 2018

Anaemia

Cutting down on rock salt and fluoride can help tackle anaemia, a new study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Red Tide

Dead dolphins and seals wash up on Florida shore in unusually large numbers

Sep 01, 2018

Monsoon

Developing El Niño conditions may affect final quarter of monsoon this year

Aug 31, 2018