Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 25 June, 2018 19:19 IST

Air pollution is causing malnutrition in trees by harming fungi found in roots

Mycorrhizae fungi is hosted by the trees in their roots to receive nutrients from the soil.

Besides affecting human health, air pollution is also causing malnutrition in trees by harming a fungi that is important for providing mineral nutrients to tree roots, finds a new study.

Mycorrhizae fungi is hosted by the trees in their roots to receive nutrients from the soil. These fungi provide essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium from soil in exchange for carbon from the tree.

This plant-fungal symbiotic relationship is crucial for the health of the tree.

However, high levels of the nutrition elements like nitrogen and phosphorus in the mycorrhizae changes them to act as pollutants rather than nutrients, the findings showed.

The signs of malnutrition can be seen in the form of discoloured leaves and excessive falling of leaves.

"There is an alarming trend of tree malnutrition across Europe, which leaves forests vulnerable to pests, disease and climate change," said lead researcher Martin Bidartondo from Imperial College London.

"Processes happening in soil and roots are often ignored, assumed or modelled because studying them directly is difficult, but it is crucial for assessing tree functioning."

The study, published in the journal Nature, examined 40,000 roots from 13,000 soil samples at 137 forest sites in 20 European countries for a period of 10 years to determine the fungi's tolerance to pollution.

The researchers noted that ecosystem changes can negatively affect tree health. For example, the team proposed that some changes result in more "parasitic" mycorrhizae, that is those that take carbon in exchange for insufficient level of nutrients.

Further, they found that the characteristics of the tree — species and nutrient status — and the local environmental conditions like the atmospheric pollution and soil variables were the most important predictors of which species of mycorrhizae fungi would be present and their numbers.

These also proved to have a large impact on the fungi.

The researchers suggested that the results should be used to design new in-depth studies into the link between pollution, soil, mycorrhizae, and tree growth health.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

SciTech

Air pollution soars to hazardous levels in New Delhi in once-in-a-decade phenomenon

Jun 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Delhi's air quality at 'Beyond Severe' for three consecutive days as stubborn dust lingers in the air; PM10 level hits 830

Jun 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Around 4.2 million people died due to air pollution in 2016, levels were 2.5 times higher than safety standard: UN report

Jun 21, 2018

Kolkata's pollution woes mount with its air, water quality in rapid decline

Jun 14, 2018

SciTech

Delhi air pollution has risen beyond 'severe' level due to dust storms in western India

Jun 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Delhi experiences dip in pollution levels, but air quality in capital still remains in 'severe' category

Jun 16, 2018

science

Conservation

Fifty of the last Spix's macaws to be reintroduced to the wild in Brazil

Jun 25, 2018

Blood Moon

Blood Moon 2018: Century's longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

Jun 25, 2018

Milky Way

Supermassive stars may have been born along with globular clusters: Study

Jun 25, 2018

Kepler

Scientists discover nearly 80 new planetary candidates using K2 data

Jun 24, 2018