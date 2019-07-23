tech2 News Staff

Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX is aiming to colonize Mars and other planets in the solar system.

SpaceX estimates that they will reach Mars by 2022 and start a colony by 2050. For this purpose, they have started planning and conducting tests.

The Starship is a rocket-spaceship duo that can carry around 100 people to their new home. It was previously called the Big Falcon Rocket (BFR) but changed by the company’s CEO in 2018. It used to have seven Raptor engines, which are rocket engines fueled by methane.

Full stack is 41 rn, but kinda beggin for just one more … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2019

The Starship will be launched by the Super Heavy Megabooster which originally had 31 Raptor engines.

On Sunday, Musk announced via Twitter that the Super Heavy will now have 41 Raptor engines. Which, when broken down, means that the Starship rocket will now support 35 Raptors plus six engines that will be on the Starship launch vehicle.

Musk also added that he wants to add one more engine to coincide with his love for the sci-fi book ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.’ In this book, a computer named Deep Thought states that the number 42 is the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything else. Unfortunately, nobody knows what the question is.

Recently, during the second static fire test of the raptor engine, a demonstration of the Starhopper went up in flames.

